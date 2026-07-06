US donald trump Fox News

Donald Trump was caught watching the Fox News feed of Donald Trump watching the Fox News feed – 13 funniest and most on-point responses

Poke Reporter. Updated July 6th, 2026

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Never let it be said that Donald Trump is not a very busy man (that money doesn’t make itself, right?)

For evidence look no further than the president taking time out from his busy schedule to watch the Fox News feed of Donald Trump watching the Fox News feed. Yes, you read that right.

And it prompted no end of funny and on-point responses. These people surely said it best.

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