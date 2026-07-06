Donald Trump was caught watching the Fox News feed of Donald Trump watching the Fox News feed – 13 funniest and most on-point responses

US donald trump Fox News

Never let it be said that Donald Trump is not a very busy man (that money doesn’t make itself, right?)

For evidence look no further than the president taking time out from his busy schedule to watch the Fox News feed of Donald Trump watching the Fox News feed. Yes, you read that right.

Trump is watching the Fox News feed of himself watching Fox News pic.twitter.com/176GtqPn7l — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 5, 2026

And it prompted no end of funny and on-point responses. These people surely said it best.

1.

This may be the funniest image of the entire Trump administration. https://t.co/xCMK4SEjBi — Joe (@electionsjoe) July 5, 2026

2.

3.

image of the year for me https://t.co/2kT4H1acBg — Francis Frog (@EndsArcades) July 5, 2026

4.

This almost ended the universe https://t.co/63PfEBpVmv — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 5, 2026

5.

it’s so funny because to him this is like a bigger deal than iran. — Goob (@jrgoob) July 5, 2026

6.