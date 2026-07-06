There’s never been a better time to remind people that Cheeto dust is just the thing to make your Trump piñata match the man himself
With the 4th of July celebrations just gone, and the embarrassing videos still arriving on the internet in dribs and drabs, we remind ourselves of this 2025 viral clip.
It shows Aguilar adding some much-needed orange skin tones to his otherwise pretty accurate Donald Trump piñata, and we have to say – it’s a work of genius.
Sound up!
@joseaguilar5866 Getting the 4th of July Piñata ready!! lol! #fdt #mexican #piñatas #party #makeup #beauty #mexican #playhard #orange #cheeto #fyp #viral ♬ original sound – Maritza's Dadager
The casual impersonation adds insult to injury, and we have to say that we approve. So did TikTok users.
Proof that using Cheeto to refer to his makeup is not exaggeration.
Mike Arnoughl
The fact that this country is run by someone who’s own inner circle hates him enough to let him walk around looking like he does is astonishing to me. not a single person close to him has ever tried to be upfront with him about his face makeup & how bad it looks. they just keep letting him look like this.
holleighpeno
Where can I get me one of these painted up with an orange jumpsuit?!
Eeik066NC
Are you selling those by chance? My kiddo asked if she could have one for her 8th bday.
Courtney Arnoldt
You can use taco seasoning too.
Kelly Newman
Twitter was all over it.
1.
OMG this guy made a Trump Piñata, but it was too white so he used Cheeto dust to make it Realistic! pic.twitter.com/ZH6KEtCLey
— Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 1, 2025
2.
When it breaks open, it’s full of shit
— Ricky Chu (@RikDaddy) July 1, 2025
3.
He did a better job with the Cheeto dust than Trump does with the makeup.
— Spunky0613 (@KarenHoward42) July 1, 2025
4.
A Cheetohlini piñata! https://t.co/jMfXrgx9Ic
— Potshots from the Peanut Gallery (@reviewingstand) July 1, 2025
In fact, Jose really only made one mistake.
Suppose to keep it white under the eyes. He never does under his eyes.
— CHEERS! (@cheersbrandy) July 1, 2025
READ MORE
Trump’s ridiculous make-up is far from the worst thing about him, but it’s today’s funniest – 22 favourite comments
Source joseaguilar5866 Image Screengrab