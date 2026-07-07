Parents have been sharing innocent questions their children asked them that broke their brains – 17 mind-melting inquiries

Round Ups r/AskReddit

One of the best things about kids is their fresh, unjaded outlook on the world. While adults feel like they’ve seen it all, children have a knack for approaching life with a new perspective.

This is great, but as any parent will tell you, it’s also mind boggling. Mainly because it involves fielding a barrage of crazy questions that would never have occurred to grown ups. Salt-One628 wanted to learn more, so they put their own question to r/AkReddit:

‘Parents of Reddit, what is the single most innocent question your child has ever asked you that completely broke your brain?’

Here are the top answers that will leave you scratching your head…

1.

‘My 3-year-old as I’m putting her to bed: “Why does time go by?…Where does it go?”’

-ScrappySpice

2.

‘My daughter asked me which side I was on in the civil war 😳’

-stemlady-

3.

‘“Why do I have to spend more of my life doing stuff I don’t want to do, than stuff I do want to do?”’

-UnderABig_W

4.

‘“Can men be doctors too?!?” My son at the Optomistrist. It hadn’t really occurred to me that I tended to take the kids to female doctors. And dentists.’

-stiletto929

5.

‘When my younger son was 6, he asked me if God had teeth.’

-lzii01

6.

‘My daughter, age 3: “Mommy, when chairs grow up, I think they turn into couches.”’

-chelsea_tractor

7.

‘“Why can’t my friends and I share underwear?” I’ve been keeping close tabs on our laundry since then’

-wispy-library

8.

‘“What’s an atom?” ‘She was five. She randomly asked this when I was driving one day. I have no idea how to explain what an atom is (I’ve never been good at sciences), especially to a small child. I gave her the best explanation I could. She’s a super smart kid so it makes sense she’d have super smart questions. I told her I’m not totally sure I’m right and that’s a very good question to ask her teacher. Filled with pride, I told her she’s very clever and asked her why she asked that. ‘She said, “oh, I saw a sign that said ATM”.’

-acover4422

9.