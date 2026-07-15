US world cup

An anti-woke Trumparian somehow took against the children World Cup mascots and of all the A++ replies this one knocked the rest out the park

John Plunkett. Updated July 15th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Like us you might not have come across Dave Portnoy before (although oddly we now appear to have written about him twice in as many weeks).

Anyway, DP is the founder of Barstool Sports, famous for one-bite pizza reviews on YouTube, supporting Donald Trump and being a champion for anti-wokers everywhere.

He’s also delighted he’s not been picked to play for the United States or any other team at the World Cup because, well, because … mascots.

And we mention it because it prompted no end of A++ responses …

… but none as good as this one.

Back of the net!


READ MORE

The World Cup final half-time break will be 30 minutes long and basically the entire internet responded as one