An anti-woke Trumparian somehow took against the children World Cup mascots and of all the A++ replies this one knocked the rest out the park

US world cup

Like us you might not have come across Dave Portnoy before (although oddly we now appear to have written about him twice in as many weeks).

Anyway, DP is the founder of Barstool Sports, famous for one-bite pizza reviews on YouTube, supporting Donald Trump and being a champion for anti-wokers everywhere.

He’s also delighted he’s not been picked to play for the United States or any other team at the World Cup because, well, because … mascots.

I’d almost rather not start in the World Cup so I didnt have to walk out of the tunnel holding some random little kids hand who definitely has a ton of germs all over him — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 14, 2026

And we mention it because it prompted no end of A++ responses …

Spoken like a true 52yo unmarried kidless manchild afraid of commitment & leaving a legacy. — America First (@GodisAmerican1) July 14, 2026

Note to U.S. 2030 World Cup team: Don't start Portnoy. https://t.co/mRgubp1IAB — Mike Hlas (@Hlas) July 15, 2026

This is the softest thing you could ever say Dave holy shit — Jersey Mike  (@JerseyMadeMike) July 14, 2026

This could go down ass the worst tweet I have personally ever seen https://t.co/RmCA9sjX0J — dawson mcalhany (@dawsonmcalhany1) July 15, 2026

This is why people don’t like you. It makes those kids year. — BC (@BCkz3r) July 14, 2026

… but none as good as this one.

I don’t think you’ll have to worry about that Dave pic.twitter.com/3hJHRrPu8h https://t.co/WiNAyuhSZN — greg (@greg16676935420) July 14, 2026

Back of the net!

You should be banned from talking about sports if you run like that, it should be an amendment in the constitution — JB (@b0xel) July 14, 2026



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