Politics actors lbc Racists

There’s never a bad time to revisit this LBC caller incurring the blistering scepticism of Levar Burton for saying his Kunta Kinte tattoo proves he’s not racist

Poke Staff. Updated July 15th, 2026

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In the run-up to the 2024 election (and since), there was a spate of highly unsavoury comments about how Kamala Harris rose to her current position – some racist, some misogynist, mostly offensive, and all incorrect.

It isn’t just on the US side of the pond that people were showing their bigotry. An LBC caller named James shared his hot take with Ben Kentish.

Pay close attention to his opening gambit.

“I have got a tattoo on my arm of Kunta Kinte, who is an African slave, right. So I’m not racist in any way, shape or form.”

Ben was gobsmacked – in and out of the studio.

In case the reference escapes you, Kunta Kinte was a character in the Alex Haley novel Roots, and was played by Star Trek star LeVar Burton in the hit TV adaptation.

James’s wild claim had people shaking their heads. These reactions are a good snapshot of the outbreak of facepalming.

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After being tagged (probably far more times than is reasonable) LeVar Burton himself entered the chat.

Quite right, too. It’s the first rule of the internet.

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Source LBC Image Screengrab, Reddit, Wikimedia Commons