JD Vance said Joe Biden ate ice cream ‘in the most suggestive way imaginable’ and these comebacks were simply ice cold

US JD Vance joe biden

To the world of JD Vance now, where the vice president took time out from his busy schedule to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Not for the first time Vance had Joe Biden on his mind, but this particular angle is surely something new, the one thing that the vice president said he simply couldn’t get over.

And that was how Biden eats ice cream.

Vance muses on Joe Biden eating ice cream: “His staff would get him to eat ice cream in just the most suggestive way possible…” pic.twitter.com/jwZXkaL2lj — FactPost (@factpostnews) July 15, 2026

And these A++ takedowns all come with a flake for free.

1.

If you see an 82 yr old man eating ice cream and start thinking about gay sex, I have news for you… https://t.co/HPupuE3kT8 — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) July 15, 2026

2.

3.

@JDVance is the only person in the world who thinks Biden was sending sex messages to him. — colleen (@waysandmeans71) July 15, 2026

4.

J.D. Vance thinks about sex when watching Joe Biden eat ice cream https://t.co/PpY2QD8IV0 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 16, 2026

5.

I am not sure what to make of the fact that JD Vance watched Joe Biden eating ice cream and thought about sex. https://t.co/5DxWZuCFkE — Guy Cecil (@guycecil) July 16, 2026

6.

7.

Well thank god Trump is only hiding the Epstein files and not eating fucking ice cream https://t.co/Zv7mCAGj0T — I Smoked Lindsey Graham (@BlackKnight10k) July 16, 2026

8.

Who among as hasn’t seen a video of Joe Biden eating ice cream and immediately thought to themselves, damn, he looks sexy as hell. Seriously, WTF is wrong with Vance? No wonder people believe he fucked a couch. https://t.co/nLnYptZxAy — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) July 16, 2026

9.

How else u supposed to eat it? A guy like vance probably eats it w/ a fork & knife pic.twitter.com/Z1aEzqz7Ul — Gohan (@son23gohan) July 15, 2026

To conclude …

i dont know about you but when i saw joe biden eating icecream i dont think that i for one second thought that it was suggestive of anything but that he liked icecream. it humanized him and thats important for people like the president. https://t.co/Ad1RCYT4Yy — miyu (@flyanew) July 15, 2026

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The only good thing about England’s World Cup defeat to Argentina was Piers Morgan getting gloriously owned on Twitter and this A++ takedown beat all-comers

Source @factpostnews