US JD Vance joe biden

JD Vance said Joe Biden ate ice cream ‘in the most suggestive way imaginable’ and these comebacks were simply ice cold

John Plunkett. Updated July 16th, 2026

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To the world of JD Vance now, where the vice president took time out from his busy schedule to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Not for the first time Vance had Joe Biden on his mind, but this particular angle is surely something new, the one thing that the vice president said he simply couldn’t get over.

And that was how Biden eats ice cream.

And these A++ takedowns all come with a flake for free.

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To conclude …

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The only good thing about England’s World Cup defeat to Argentina was Piers Morgan getting gloriously owned on Twitter and this A++ takedown beat all-comers

Source @factpostnews