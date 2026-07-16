Just 23 world-beating dad jokes to take your mind off England’s World Cup defeat by Argentina for a moment or two at least

Round Ups dad jokes world cup

With England suffering yet more World Cup heartache (when did this run start for you? For us it goes all the way back to Italia 90) there is only one thing to do.

No, not go to the pub but hit the big red emergency button marked ‘dad jokes’.

And in this case we are grateful for a request that went out on Reddit back in the day which prompted 23 world-beating dad gags.

1.

‘My neighbour knocked my door last night at 3am… can you believe it? THREE AM!

‘Lucky for him I was still up playing my drums.’

–Ciato78

2.

‘Apparently he said, ‘Can we have a little respect?’. The drummer said ‘I’m not an Aretha Franklin fan, but ok, this one’s for you!’

–Low-Selection-2022

3.

‘Similar neighbours. Always banging on my wall at all hours. Some nights I can hardly hear myself drilling.’

–shoulders_UK

4.

‘Heard a good one from Bob Mortimer and I use it all the time. I was in a cemetery and I saw a bloke get up from behind a gravestone.

‘Morning’ I said

‘No, just having a shit.”

–Own_Light_8403

5.

‘I remember the first time I saw a universal remote control. I thought… wow. This changes everything.’

–Limit_Ok

6.

‘When does a joke turn into a dad joke? When it becomes apparent.’

–LewisMileyCyrus

7.

‘Did you hear the story about the Australians that love meringue?

‘It’s an interesting story cos I thought they’d boo meringue.’

–lilbunnygal

8.

‘When I was a kid, my parents covered me in sponge, whipped cream and cherries

‘Life was hard growing up in the Gateaux.’

–jeremyascot

9.

‘I heard a man playing ‘Dancing Queen’ on a didgeridoo.

‘I thought: ‘Thats Abbariginal’.’

–Mark_fuckaborg

10.

‘Australian man awoke, startled to find he was in hospital. He asked the nurse, ‘Did I come here to die?’

‘Nurse: ‘Naur, you came here yesterday.”

–Evakatrina

11.

‘My wife is from Cyprus and makes an amazing Cypriot Christmas dinner…

‘…it’s half turkey, half grease.’

–cheandbis

12.

‘Whats red and smells like blue paint?

‘Red paint.’

–Leader_Bee