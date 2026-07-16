Trump lapdog Mike Johnson said the Pentagon needed $350bn to fight Communism inside America and these 17 comebacks marched right in

Politics communism mike johnson

The Donald Trump Administration has failed at just about everything it’s tried to implement. But there is one thing they excel at: wasting money.

The latest big budget splash comes with a very specific goal in mind: keeping safe from those damn Commies!

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson held a press conference with a very urgent tone warning Americans of the threat from within.

Mike Johnson: “You heard the president talk about how he wants to effectively double the funding for national defense. Look, we live in dangerous times. We’re fighting communism on our own shores.” pic.twitter.com/fvZphzselV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 14, 2026

And here he is laying out how much that will cost the American public:

Mike Johnson says that the Pentagon is requesting an additional $350,000,000,000 for things like “fighting Communism on our own shores” pic.twitter.com/3s3HH8E4eH — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 14, 2026

Not a soul online thought that would be money well spent.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about Johnson’s attempt to drum up a red scare.

1.

They cut funding for your healthcare, your children’s schools, and disease control. But they can fund flock, data centers, wars that make everything harder. ICE can kill with impunity. And if you dissent to any of it, you’ll be called a “commie” and they want to kill you too. https://t.co/jg4gjbh3kU — dead domain (@DomainDead) July 14, 2026

2.

We have been through McCarthy ism before ! https://t.co/PPHQj3JgtA — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 14, 2026

3.

“communism” theyre counting on that being a big trigger word for every conservative. straight fear-mongering directed at those who have been conditioned to be driven by their hatred for decades. we can bank on that word coming up a LOT more in the coming weeks. https://t.co/J3q0s5Gizo — Gracie MacNcheese (@AtwinGracie2002) July 14, 2026

4.

this whole communism schtick is fucking stupid https://t.co/oZMM0eokl6 — Chili Dog (@RobertJMolnar) July 14, 2026

5.

Uh, this is a HUGE red flag. Trump wants to use the military to fight against Americans, and Mike Johnson wants to give him the money to do it. Besides the fact that this is TEN TIMES the amount of money they said we didn’t have available to extend ACA subsidies. https://t.co/eHqtBhAjiM — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) July 14, 2026

6.

Here’s the amount of money the U.S. military should get for “fighting Communism on our own shores:” $0. https://t.co/xw81zDkLKr — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 14, 2026

7.

Why would the Pentagon be involved in domestic political activities? Unless, of course, this is all more bullshit to fund and enable Trump‘s personal federal shock troops, the equivalent of Putin’s Rosgvardiya, and crack down on elections and any domestic opposition. https://t.co/r24r4GVKVT — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) July 14, 2026

8.