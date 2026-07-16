Politics communism mike johnson

Trump lapdog Mike Johnson said the Pentagon needed $350bn to fight Communism inside America and these 17 comebacks marched right in

Saul Hutson. Updated July 16th, 2026

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The Donald Trump Administration has failed at just about everything it’s tried to implement. But there is one thing they excel at: wasting money.

The latest big budget splash comes with a very specific goal in mind: keeping safe from those damn Commies!

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson held a press conference with a very urgent tone warning Americans of the threat from within.

And here he is laying out how much that will cost the American public:

Not a soul online thought that would be money well spent.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about Johnson’s attempt to drum up a red scare.

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