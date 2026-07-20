Sport donald trump spain world cup

These victorious Spanish players magnificently snubbing Donald Trump was an unforgettable World Cup highlight in a final not exactly full of them

John Plunkett. Updated July 20th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s not exactly Spain’s biggest fan after they refused to do his bidding during the American president’s war on Iran, so it felt especially fitting that they should triumph in Trump’s World Cup.

It didn’t stop Trump doing everything he possibly could to muscle in on the victorious Spanish team’s celebrations as they hoisted aloft the Fifa World Cup trophy.

And these various Spanish players brutally – but oh so politely – snubbing him was an absolute World Cup highlight in a final not exactly full of them.

And it wasn’t just Spanish captain Rhodri either. Because here’s Borja Iglesias …

And enter stage left, the incredible Lamine Yamal!

And you don’t have to speak Spanish to enjoy the look Yamal gave him later.

Never been a more deserved world champions for this alone, quite apart from anything else.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

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And finally, the ultimate humiliation.

You’re welcome, Mr President!

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Source @YourAnonCentral