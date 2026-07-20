These victorious Spanish players magnificently snubbing Donald Trump was an unforgettable World Cup highlight in a final not exactly full of them

Sport donald trump spain world cup

Donald Trump’s not exactly Spain’s biggest fan after they refused to do his bidding during the American president’s war on Iran, so it felt especially fitting that they should triumph in Trump’s World Cup.

It didn’t stop Trump doing everything he possibly could to muscle in on the victorious Spanish team’s celebrations as they hoisted aloft the Fifa World Cup trophy.

And these various Spanish players brutally – but oh so politely – snubbing him was an absolute World Cup highlight in a final not exactly full of them.

Spain’s players refused to celebrate with Trump after the U.S. president attempted to insert himself into the middle of their victory photo. He was politely pushed aside. pic.twitter.com/x82yxxCZgw — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) July 20, 2026

And it wasn’t just Spanish captain Rhodri either. Because here’s Borja Iglesias …

Borja Iglesias didn’t even look at Trump during the medal ceremony. He’s truly one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/9z2K72kZAd — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) July 19, 2026

And enter stage left, the incredible Lamine Yamal!

o Lamine Yamal nem aí pro Trump kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/4AL2ctMlSi — Matheus (@matheuscaseca) July 19, 2026

And you don’t have to speak Spanish to enjoy the look Yamal gave him later.

MORRENDO COM A CARA DO YAMAL OLHANDO O TRUMP pic.twitter.com/wcpqxRX691 — UpdateCultura (@updatecultura) July 19, 2026

Never been a more deserved world champions for this alone, quite apart from anything else.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

1.

Bro, the Spanish captain is literally saying fuck off Donald. Get off of our stage. pic.twitter.com/WGSki89edz — Roddy 🇨🇦 (@RodKahx) July 19, 2026

2.

Trump has no shame, and he knows exactly what he’s doing. Get off the fucking stage and let the players have their moment. pic.twitter.com/4oHACoVC5l — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 19, 2026

3.

The feeling when you talk shit about Spain and end up handing them the world cup. Pricelessaa — Wanidi🛡 (@WanidiBenz) July 19, 2026

4.

BEAUTIFUL. He’s a loser. Everyone knows it. https://t.co/WX2nhRv8xo — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) July 20, 2026

5.

July 8: “I don’t want anything to do with Spain… including visits.”

July 19: Standing on stage with Spain while they lift the World Cup, polluting the celebration photo Cinema. Congrats, Spain! — Nicky Hacquier CEO of Aporion Dynamics. (@NanickaSu) July 20, 2026

6.

7.

God this is so embarrassing https://t.co/dyjovD6iup — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) July 20, 2026

8.

Last year, same exact shithttps://t.co/dLnpysC2G6 — Dan Cataneo 🌐 (@DCataneo) July 20, 2026

9.

Fucking idiot. No one wants you there, you evil fat fuck. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 19, 2026

10.

Even Gianni Infantino knows he’s bang out of order and that’s saying something. — Matt White 💚 🍉 🇪🇺 💙 (@matt_the_snap) July 19, 2026

11.

Spain just won a world cup final 1-0 in extra time against argentina in new jersey. dude tried to photobomb the trophy ceremony. 4 billion ppl watched that and he made it about himself. — Nico (@E0_DS0_Omega) July 20, 2026

And finally, the ultimate humiliation.

You’re welcome, Mr President!

READ MORE

Donald Trump tried to crash Spain’s World Cup celebrations and this Aussie broadcaster spoke for the entire world

EVEN MORE YOU SAY?

Wayne Rooney’s hilariously unfiltered review of the World Cup half-time show was simply magnificent

Source @YourAnonCentral