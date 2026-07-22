Donald Trump appeared to forget the word for ‘earthquake’ and his desperate attempts to fill in made it even funnier

US donald trump

We can only presume in all those cognitive tests that Donald Trump is constantly wanging on about that the various phenomena he has to identity don’t include ‘earthquake’.

That’s because the American president was talking about the catastrophic earthquake that hit Venezuela a few weeks and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Trump: Venezuela is a very happy place. They had a tragic event that took place a couple of days ago, a couple of weeks ago. They had a they had a movement, a shifting of earth that was unbelievable. I guess you would call it an earthquake. pic.twitter.com/ARYGcHRpP9 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 21, 2026

A shifting of earth, you say, Mr President? Presumably he thinks Richter Scale is the new manager of the German football team.

Anyway, it fell to these people to say it best.

1.

He is just so fucking dumb. Just jaw-droppingly, crushingly stupid. Why anyone wanted to put this fucking moron back in the White House is beyond me. As long as I live, I will never understand it. pic.twitter.com/GILYalutRz — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) July 21, 2026

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How long before he grabs one of those model planes and starts flying it around the room making *airplane noises*? — Terby Derden™ 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@DustinDHansen) July 21, 2026

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He never misses an opportunity to say absolutely nothing in the longest way possible. Earthquake: a shifting of Earth. Thanks, Captain Obvious. https://t.co/auOA0yewma — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 21, 2026

5.

It actually hurts my brain to listen to someone this stupid. — Trump is a PEDO ⚖️ (@TrumpPedophile2) July 21, 2026

6.

Donald Trump’s dementia has progressed to the point that he could not remember the word “earthquake” for a full 20 seconds. “Venezuela is a very happy place. It had a tragic incident with the event that took place a couple of days ago, a couple of weeks ago. What a terrible… pic.twitter.com/lrtpMMGIIY — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) July 21, 2026

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