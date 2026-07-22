US donald trump

Donald Trump appeared to forget the word for ‘earthquake’ and his desperate attempts to fill in made it even funnier

John Plunkett. Updated July 22nd, 2026

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We can only presume in all those cognitive tests that Donald Trump is constantly wanging on about that the various phenomena he has to identity don’t include ‘earthquake’.

That’s because the American president was talking about the catastrophic earthquake that hit Venezuela a few weeks and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

A shifting of earth, you say, Mr President? Presumably he thinks Richter Scale is the new manager of the German football team.

Anyway, it fell to these people to say it best.

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