US fails Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth’s Department of War made a most unfortunate schoolboy error and the mockery was just as merciless as they deserved

John Plunkett. Updated July 28th, 2026

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To Pete Hegseth’s defence department, sorry, Department of War, which has been busy making memes to stick out on Twitter because there really is nothing more important to do.

Except if they are going to apparently focus so much of their time on this sort of thing, the least they could do was get it right. Although if there’s one thing you can never do about the Trump administration, it’s understatement them.

And this schoolboy error was a right doozy.

It’s a screenshot because it was eventually deleted, obviously, but not before they got all the mockery they deserved after it was highlighted by @BurnerDontask over on Twitter.

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