Pete Hegseth’s Department of War made a most unfortunate schoolboy error and the mockery was just as merciless as they deserved

US fails Pete hegseth

To Pete Hegseth’s defence department, sorry, Department of War, which has been busy making memes to stick out on Twitter because there really is nothing more important to do.

Except if they are going to apparently focus so much of their time on this sort of thing, the least they could do was get it right. Although if there’s one thing you can never do about the Trump administration, it’s understatement them.

And this schoolboy error was a right doozy.

It’s a screenshot because it was eventually deleted, obviously, but not before they got all the mockery they deserved after it was highlighted by @BurnerDontask over on Twitter.

1.

Winning is not an option (?) https://t.co/PikE0dIwD2 — Burner (@BurnerDontask) July 26, 2026

2.

the propaganda in this country is just “let’s make it so stupid you have no choice but to engage with it” and it works. — REO Memewagon (@KafeiAizawa) July 26, 2026

3.

I like how the broken caption is distracting from how bizarre and ugly the picture actually is pic.twitter.com/CF99X9Qjkj — Ran Thru Fool (@buddcheegs) July 26, 2026

4.

This is a cry for help — VJ (@Jia8088) July 26, 2026

5.

Morons can’t even successfully communicate something simple like, “It’s not optional.” — John Fort (@JohnFort68) July 26, 2026

6.