‘What luxury did you stop wanting after you finally experienced it?’ – 23 fancy things that turned out to be a bust

Life AskReddit

We live in an aspirational society where the acquisition of expensive things is encouraged and celebrated. Because, you know, capitalism.

But what about when we’ve worked hard for ages, finally got the thing and it turns out not to be half as fulfilling as we thought?

They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after Scared-Gas-2842 posed this question…

‘What luxury did you stop wanting after you finally experienced it?’

And people jaded by their consumer experiences chimed in with their thoughts on the matter, like these…

1.

‘My hot tub. Always wanted one, got one, enjoyed it for about 2 years, and now it rarely gets used. We shut it down every summer (drain and dry), and fire it up around October or November. We have had it for 5 years now. I think we used it 4 times last winter (the kids love it though).

‘I secretly want to sell it but don’t want to face the embarrassment of wanting something so badly only to realise I overhyped it big time. This hot tub cost us $13k, plus outrageous electric bills in the winter…we still owe $4k on it…’

–No-Mulberry-3763

2.

‘Bottle service at a club. I was entertaining some clients and it was their thing so I took them out. It was very underwhelming and I have no desire to ever do it again.’

–crlarkin

3.

‘Riding in a limo..meh.’

–LaughingLibra84

4.

‘Being in the film industry… yeah, lots of luxury. Lots of parties, red carpets, meeting people you’ve admired. But then you realise a few things. First and foremost – almost everyone involved in the film industry are self centred AND miserable in their own lives.’

–SuperConcern5720

5.

‘Fame in general, dude. It’s fun for about a week. Then it gets really, really, really fucking old, and all the stuff about loneliness is completely true.’

–itsacalamity

6.

‘I worked at Nordstrom and started buying designer pieces. It was cool to wear them to work and find other fashion nerds but…meh. Also I realised wearing designer pieces doesn’t equate style.’

–Zealousideal-Salad62

7.

‘Buffet food. Grew up thinking all-you-can-eat was the pinnacle of luxury. Went to a nice one as an adult and realised I was just paying $40 to feel sick from eating mediocre crab legs faster than everyone else at the table. Cured me instantly.’

–prospermode

8.

‘I didn’t own a boat, but I’ve been part of groups that own them/have rented them for personal use (as opposed to business us).

‘Unless you got some serious $$$ to burn and are out on that boat nearly every day, all I see is a floating money pit and a pain in the ass.’

–Fardrengi

9.

‘High end travel in third world countries. It’s so obvious. The exploitative industry of service work. Also expensive places in America where the workers can’t afford to live so they commute for hours. It just feels icky and so gross.’

–One_Low_2418

10.

‘Most pro sporting events are better viewed from home, and you get the commentary, your own snacks and couch. Unless you have the VIP sorta seats most pro sporting events don’t feel worth it imo.’

–browsk

11.

‘Flying first class. It was amazing… which is exactly why I don’t want to get used to it. Economy became noticeably worse afterward.’

–bunnimew0

12.

‘I never wanted a membership at one, but I’ve been invited to private beach clubs a few times. The older I get the less tolerant I am of rich people deciding public land is their private property.’

–squishyg