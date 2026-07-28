The unexpected hot sauce payoff in this TV dating encounter is a properly excruciating eye opener

Entertainment dating tv

Like us you’ll presumably have no idea where this TV dating show encounter is going and, having watched it, we still can’t believe our eyes.

It’s something called Match Me Abroad and starts off like any ordinary show of its type and descends into, well, best have a watch for yourself.

i have been thinking about this all day lmao pic.twitter.com/zYal2OoWkC — kb (@ojvhteuhyhes) July 27, 2026

It went viral, wildly viral, and here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

I was extremely unprepared for what this fella decides to do at the end of this video lmfao https://t.co/0Q62whNz5H — kelbin (@pissboymcgee) July 28, 2026

2.

idk if you’ve ever had an older woman hit on you but lowkey you just start doing shit. He’s so real for that https://t.co/IAN2SwNiSB — helmet girl (@sbodrojan) July 27, 2026

3.

i can't believe this isn't I Think You Should Leave https://t.co/VFDRZ8MObV — Elijah Cone (@ElijahCone) July 27, 2026

4.

Pro Tip: Hot Sauce Eyeball is a foolproof method for proving to the ladies that you possess irresistible rizz https://t.co/6nQ3YgqE7k pic.twitter.com/Ud9ZbF3Vij — ParaPower Mapping (@KlonnyPin_Gosch) July 27, 2026

5.

Bros got that middle school first time talking to a girl energy lmao — BowTiedStealth | Turret Fitness (@BowTiedStealth) July 27, 2026

6.

Men will literally pour hot sauce into their eyes before going to therapy https://t.co/Hebb6kiL3d — Cartoons Hate Her! (@CartoonsHateHer) July 27, 2026

7.

Why we acting like this is a new move? I use the hot sauce in the eye trick every date. Been doing so since 2014 — Flamé 🔥 (@TheVirtualFlame) July 27, 2026

8.

absolutely unprecedented events are happening in unscripted television https://t.co/3Nn3GoOsNS — Sarah Everett (@goddammitsarah) July 27, 2026

9.

So now does he get to go on love is blind?? — PNWraised (@reformed_fan) July 27, 2026

To conclude …

Source @ojvhteuhyhes