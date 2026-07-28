Entertainment dating tv

The unexpected hot sauce payoff in this TV dating encounter is a properly excruciating eye opener

John Plunkett. Updated July 28th, 2026

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Like us you’ll presumably have no idea where this TV dating show encounter is going and, having watched it, we still can’t believe our eyes.

It’s something called Match Me Abroad and starts off like any ordinary show of its type and descends into, well, best have a watch for yourself.

It went viral, wildly viral, and here are our favourite things people said about it.

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Source @ojvhteuhyhes