Diners have been sharing the juiciest things they’ve overheard from other tables – 17 delicious servings of restaurant gossip

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Delicious food and a lack of plates to wash up are two great reasons to eat out. But another fringe benefit is the tales you sometimes overhear from other tables.

Some people seem to forget that restaurants are public places, meaning that if you’re lucky you’ll be able to eavesdrop on their drama.

Based on their own experiences, JXSTYLES invited fellow r/AskReddit users to share the juiciest things they’ve overheard from another table:

‘I’m currently listening to a woman who’s been married for a month complaining about her husband and threatening divorce so I figured this would be a good question to ask 😅’

Here are the top answers that are more delicious than anything on the menu…

1.

‘Don’t know about juicy but I witnessed a rejected marriage proposal. The ring was presented, there was a gasp and some quiet discussion, the woman said “no, sorry” quite loudly, stood up and immediately left the restaurant. ‘He sat there for a while with his head in his hands, every pair of eyes in the room fixed on him, before he waved for the bill, paid it, and left. I could see him putting his coat on from where I was sitting and he looked utterly miserable, heartbroken, in tears. My girlfriend at the time, now my wife, said “If we’re ever going to do that, don’t let it be a surprise “.’

-stanleyrubicks

2.

‘Dining in Barcelona, a fellow Brit tourist on the table opposite was trying to explain to his girlfriend that even though he’d cheated on her and got the other girl pregnant, everything was going to be fine and they could stay together while he also raised the child. She didn’t share his confidence. ‘This was all soundtracked by a Morrissey CD that continually skipped and juddered.’

-Gypsum__Fantastic

3.

‘Teenagers, on a first or second date. The guy was asking some family background type questions and asked the girl “did you tell your parents we were going out? Do they care if you date?” ‘And she said without any kind of pause or anything “my little sister is actually my niece, my sister was 14 when she was born. Now that I’m almost 18, and haven’t had a baby, they don’t really bother me…”’

-gogogadgetdumbass

4.

‘Bride and maid of honor (she at least deserves to be MoH): ‘”You don’t have time for this shit! If they don’t RSVP, they don’t come to the wedding. If they respected you enough to be at YOUR WEDDING, they would RSVP.” ‘Bride says something I didn’t hear. ‘”You don’t have time for this! Just because they’re related to you doesn’t mean you need to just assume they’ll be there.”‘

-JTanCan

5.

‘Not exactly at the next table, but coming back from the bathroom I heard one waiter telling another one that they’d taken a dish into the private dining room and the lady guest wasn’t in her seat – then they realised she was underneath the table having an…err…appetiser?? The waiter was begging to swap sections 🫣’

-Nincomsoup

6.

‘We were at dinner and the couple next to us were having a fight, or at least she was. She spent the whole meal going on about how he didn’t appreciate all the things she did while he said things like “I’m sorry you feel that way.” The whole meal. It was not pleasant. ‘At the end the waitress gave them the bill and said “Happy Anniversary!”’

-zenoldlady

7.

‘I went to a McDonald’s and was eating my meal. At the table next to me were three businessmen hanging out. I’m guessing they were sales because they were talking about a gas card. Apparently this dude was spending thousands of dollars on gas a month and his travels didn’t add up. ‘The boss was beyond frustrated because this was like the third time he had talked to him about it. He was saying things like we can tell that you’re lying because you’re going to the same gas station six times in a row,what are you doing? They fired him right there and the dude broke down saying he needs to feed his family or something. ‘He admitted to gathering his friends and cousins and neighbors to fill up all their gas tanks and thought they wouldn’t notice. Just got to suck to get fired at McDonald’s just saying.’

-BionicHuckleberry

8.

‘There was a restaurant I’d been to a couple of times and each time there was a messy breakup at a table near me. One of the breakups even included a woman tossing her drink at the dude like in a movie. When I told my new boyfriend about it, he thought I was making it up or whatever so we went to dinner there one night. ‘And the couple at the next table over had a huge fight and a breakup! Then I started thinking…am I the catalyst? Why is it always happening at this restaurant. But hey it was a fun story and the look on my boyfriend’s face was fantastic.’

-drunkenknitter

9.