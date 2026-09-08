This Reform UK delegate’s take on incest was already jaw-dropping but the payoff was next level

Weird World Reform UK

In an exceptionally crowded field, Reform UK conference delegate of the week is surely this man, who’s just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

It’s Charles Amos who is chiefly (solely) known for mounting a spirited defence of incest for reasons we surely don’t need to go into here.

He was interviewed by journalist Hamish Morrison and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

At Reform conference, I met England’s doughtiest defender of incest pic.twitter.com/A09Zu6Q2vO — Hamish Morrison (@HMorrison97) September 7, 2026

Helluva twist right at the end there (his mother will be rightly proud).

And these people surely said it best.

1.

‘I promised my mum not to speak about cousin marriage or incest.’ as good a reason as any https://t.co/FRjpsR7UGZ — Aaron Newbury (@AJNewbury94) September 7, 2026

2.

1. This is gross and wrong. 2. You couldn’t have waterboarded this out of me. 3. I can’t be the only person curious to see what his cousins look like. https://t.co/hfoFiriUpF — Landeur 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Landeur) September 7, 2026

3.

His mum will be glad to hear I vox popped this guy, having no idea about this particular preoccupation, and he did not bring it up. https://t.co/9eWbZbumao — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) September 7, 2026

4.

Sometimes family values is a MF https://t.co/XQvtHswf4p — Reginald D Hunter (@reginalddhunter) September 7, 2026

5.

His mum’s clearly wearing the trousers in that relationship. — David McClelland (@lasercow) September 7, 2026

6.

“Vote Reform if you want to marry your sister.” https://t.co/Qcrx7WyMDM — Brendan May (@bmay) September 7, 2026

7.

😂😂 “I think that’s wise” — Rob (@robertreid_) September 7, 2026

8.

And you can see Hamish Morrison’s full report here.

WATCH THE FULL DOCUMENTARY HERE https://t.co/XQcVUoOdhw — Hamish Morrison (@HMorrison97) September 7, 2026

And follow him on Twitter here!

Source @HMorrison97