Weird World Reform UK

This Reform UK delegate’s take on incest was already jaw-dropping but the payoff was next level

Poke Reporter. Updated September 8th, 2026

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In an exceptionally crowded field, Reform UK conference delegate of the week is surely this man, who’s just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

It’s Charles Amos who is chiefly (solely) known for mounting a spirited defence of incest for reasons we surely don’t need to go into here.

He was interviewed by journalist Hamish Morrison and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Helluva twist right at the end there (his mother will be rightly proud).

And these people surely said it best.

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And you can see Hamish Morrison’s full report here.

And follow him on Twitter here!

Source @HMorrison97