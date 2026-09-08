Kelsey Grammer says Trump will go down as one of America’s best presidents, in case you were wondering what a stretch it was playing the genius Frasier Crane

US donald trump Kelsey Grammer

Kelsey Grammer has one of the most recognisable voices in the acting world. The Cheers and Frasier star has provided viewers with some of the most memorable moments in US sitcom history, as well as giving voice to Bart Simpson’s Nemesis, Sideshow Bob. He’s an acting icon.

Unforunately, the praise stops once he ditches the scripts and speaks for himself, because the multi-award winning actor is also Maga. Still Maga. In 2026. After everything that’s happened.

On Monday, he told LBC’s Nick Ferrari that Donald Trump will be remembered as one of America’s greatest presidents, and we have to ask whether he’s talking about the same Donald Trump who tried to steal the 2020 election, started an unwinnable war with Iran, and spends his time posting AI slop on Truth Social.

‘I was just taken by surprise when we actually went into Iran.’ Kelsey Grammer says Trump could be remembered as one of America’s greatest presidents, arguing that ‘nobody really stood up for America’ in the same way he has.@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/a4rsFpC0JE — LBC (@LBC) September 7, 2026

“Will Donald J Trump go down in history as one of America’s best presidents?” “I think, in hindsight, he probably will.”

We strongly suspect that hindsight will have the benefit of looking at the court documents that spring up after he loses his presidential privilege, and is – if anything – even less likely to consider him a good president, or even a good human.

1.

2.

3.

Great actor. But the definition of deluded. — Matthew Todd 🌏🔥 (@MrMatthewTodd) September 7, 2026

4.

Grammar is and always has been a rightwing nutter. https://t.co/Q0b2Lxn4Wj — Phillip Adams (@PhillipAdams_1) September 7, 2026

5.

MAGA kook. "could" is doing a lot of lifting here. https://t.co/Ey0SXyfS8n — Bruce Anderson (@bruceanderson) September 7, 2026

6.

Proof that Kelsey Grammer is a good actor because Frasier Crane would be appalled.

The number of people I know who are shocked when I tell them that he is a longtime MAGAt.

😫 https://t.co/3UXtjAwejI — Lorna_TVeditor (@Lorna_TVeditor) September 7, 2026

7.

"I'm not a smart person. I only played one on TV." https://t.co/s6djDSDRIw — Cam Cole (@rcamcole) September 7, 2026

8.

Always sad when someone whose work you've enjoyed turns out to be a massive piece of dick cheese. https://t.co/6me6KEIuo6 — David Ireland (Slava Ukraini) (@thenewmatador) September 7, 2026

9.

No wonder the reboot of Frasier was cancelled https://t.co/avnCzgX0N1 — Planet Belfast (@Planet_Belfast) September 7, 2026

10.

Who by? His approval ratings are on the floor and the US' reputation on the international stage has collapsed. He will be the president responsible for dismantling the US' world leadership and handing it to China. — ADJ (@ashleyrrd) September 7, 2026

11.

American indoctrination is always a level higher than I give it credit for https://t.co/uUnjixd9fI — 🇯🇲 🇵🇸Wabi Sabi Advocate 🇵🇸🇯🇲 (@Speecha_J) September 7, 2026

12.

Who gives a shit what a washed up TV star from the 1990s thinks?

"Kelsey Grammer has an estimated net worth of $80 million"

You think he's been negatively affected by the fascist Trump Regime?

What a MAGA Moron! https://t.co/VcCP0ig3eN — BoehlertMediaBusters (@MediaBusters6) September 7, 2026

13.

And this is exactly why you don't have celebrities as politicians. https://t.co/qQnkvyvW4w — Silver Rook (@Silver_Rook) September 7, 2026

14.

Kelsey Grammar has proved himself to be a one trick pony depending on the writers of Frasier to create a compassionate,urbane intellectual. Very unimpressed with his politics and subsequent roles https://t.co/RGjuWMWaA4 — Reverend Steve 🇺🇸🦅 (@RevSteveNYC) September 7, 2026

15.

The man has lost the fucking plot https://t.co/gP13R39dng — Roz📚☕️🧟‍♀️ (@crazy_bitch88) September 7, 2026

If you know, you know.

His brain is tossed salad and scrambled eggs. — Kent Tayler (@taylertoons) September 7, 2026

READ MORE

Give all the awards to the cameraman who panned to show the comically empty field as Dean Cain boasted about the crowds at Trump’s dismal State Fair

Image Screengrab