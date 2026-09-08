US donald trump Kelsey Grammer

Kelsey Grammer says Trump will go down as one of America’s best presidents, in case you were wondering what a stretch it was playing the genius Frasier Crane

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 8th, 2026

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Kelsey Grammer has one of the most recognisable voices in the acting world. The Cheers and Frasier star has provided viewers with some of the most memorable moments in US sitcom history, as well as giving voice to Bart Simpson’s Nemesis, Sideshow Bob. He’s an acting icon.

Unforunately, the praise stops once he ditches the scripts and speaks for himself, because the multi-award winning actor is also Maga. Still Maga. In 2026. After everything that’s happened.

On Monday, he told LBC’s Nick Ferrari that Donald Trump will be remembered as one of America’s greatest presidents, and we have to ask whether he’s talking about the same Donald Trump who tried to steal the 2020 election, started an unwinnable war with Iran, and spends his time posting AI slop on Truth Social.

“Will Donald J Trump go down in history as one of America’s best presidents?”

“I think, in hindsight, he probably will.”

We strongly suspect that hindsight will have the benefit of looking at the court documents that spring up after he loses his presidential privilege, and is – if anything – even less likely to consider him a good president, or even a good human.

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Give all the awards to the cameraman who panned to show the comically empty field as Dean Cain boasted about the crowds at Trump’s dismal State Fair

Image Screengrab