Ivanka Trump posted a Coldplay themed video of her galloping along the beach and it didn’t just not read the room, it wasn’t even on the same planet

US ivanka trump

Been a while since we’ve written about Ivanka Trump, whose not been quite so front of house in Donald Trump’s second term as she was in the first.

Still appears to be enjoying herself, especially so in this weird AF video of her galloping along a beach. And just when it can’t get any more irritating, Coldplay turns up on the soundtrack.

And we mention it because it got no end of totally on-point responses on Twitter. If only she or anyone she knows or has ever met would read them.

1.

Third worldification of the United States is nearly complete, we’ve reached dictator’s child ostentatiously showcasing wealth her family embezzled from the country while the unwashed masses struggle phase https://t.co/eoARiB4Xia — Cabot Montana (@AmanitaFugax) September 8, 2026

2.

Bro, these people are actually demons https://t.co/KuPma1hn87 — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) September 7, 2026

3.

Americans: We can’t afford gas, food or tuition Trump Family: here’s a video of Kai’s luxury dorm, Ivanka riding a horse and we’re also gonna rename both New Mexico and Lake Ontario “America” https://t.co/qCzFD8z9og — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) September 8, 2026

4.

Real “Let them eat cake” energy here. https://t.co/VtvYGzgGt7 — Andrew L. Seidel (@AndrewLSeidel) September 8, 2026

5.

I need to see this whole family in jail so badly https://t.co/V4LrUjIAdD — Jack Cocchiarella 🌹 (@JDCocchiarella) September 7, 2026

6.