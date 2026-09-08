US ivanka trump

Ivanka Trump posted a Coldplay themed video of her galloping along the beach and it didn’t just not read the room, it wasn’t even on the same planet

Poke Reporter. Updated September 8th, 2026

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Been a while since we’ve written about Ivanka Trump, whose not been quite so front of house in Donald Trump’s second term as she was in the first.

Still appears to be enjoying herself, especially so in this weird AF video of her galloping along a beach. And just when it can’t get any more irritating, Coldplay turns up on the soundtrack.

And we mention it because it got no end of totally on-point responses on Twitter. If only she or anyone she knows or has ever met would read them.

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