US AI donald trump

Donald Trump was asked how he’d stop AI destroying humanity and his terrifying answer was the absolute opposite of reassuring

John Plunkett. Updated September 11th, 2026

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This week has been full of apocalyptic warnings of the dangers of AI and how, if left entirely unchecked, it might one day soon basically destroy the entirety of humanity,

Happy Friday, people!

So it was only natural that Donald Trump would be asked what concerns he had about cyber technology and what guards were in place to keep AI and the people creating it firmly in check.

And hard to believe we know, but Trump’s answer was more terrifying than the AI itself.

Oh that’s alright then, Mr President. So glad you got it covered! You utter cockwomble.

And these people surely said it best.

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