Donald Trump was asked how he’d stop AI destroying humanity and his terrifying answer was the absolute opposite of reassuring

US AI donald trump

This week has been full of apocalyptic warnings of the dangers of AI and how, if left entirely unchecked, it might one day soon basically destroy the entirety of humanity,

Happy Friday, people!

So it was only natural that Donald Trump would be asked what concerns he had about cyber technology and what guards were in place to keep AI and the people creating it firmly in check.

And hard to believe we know, but Trump’s answer was more terrifying than the AI itself.

Oh that’s alright then, Mr President. So glad you got it covered! You utter cockwomble.

And these people surely said it best.

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Trump’s ignorance about AI is appalling and extremely dangerous. No, Mr. President. We won’t have a “little gear” to protect humanity from the threat of an uncontrolled AI. We must pause development NOW. https://t.co/EJdrhipHOe — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 9, 2026

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Science fiction failed to account for how stupid everything was going to be — Midwest Humanist (@MidwestHumanist) September 9, 2026

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It is — and I cannot overstate this — completely fucking insane that this man is president https://t.co/nVYLfElAp2 — sean illing (@seanilling) September 10, 2026

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This is third grade cartoon mentality. We are so screwed. — MA Rasmussen (@ICmaryann) September 9, 2026

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It really does feel like he was sent here to punish and destroy America lol https://t.co/ly8Od2Cuxq — brent is Astoriamaxxing 🌹 (@brent858) September 9, 2026

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