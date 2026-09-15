There was no shortage of eye-opening moments in this derelict house for sale but the payoff was truly the stuff of nightmares

Weird World estate agents homes

To Rightmove now, where this particular house for sale has been raising eyebrows – and keeping people awake at night – over on Twitter.

It’s somewhere called Station House on Station Road in Bleasb in Nottinghamshire and, well best have a look for yourself.

@SarahDuggers I know you love these…..you may think you know what you’re in for after picture 3….you’re not!https://t.co/QSOqAh2VyO — Kit Bird (@Kit_Bird) September 10, 2026

There were plenty of eye-opening images …

… but none opened eyes wider than this one.

My eyes!

And these people were just as scared as we were.

1.

WHY ARE WE TALKING ABOUT PICTURE 3 AND NOT PICTURE 10?!?!??!?!??!??!!!??! https://t.co/zYpeVZPHHd — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) September 10, 2026

2.

It’s just a regular room in need of attention, Sarah. What are you seeing that we’re all missing in picture 10? pic.twitter.com/08ac8cPKPu — Kevin (@caoimhinof) September 10, 2026

3.

Ok get to picture 10, then get an exorcist and a shitload of napalm, cause thats the end of times right there https://t.co/53smJWJOSR — (((abelarcher))) (@jskinnider) September 11, 2026

4.

Comes with 3 beds, 2 reception rooms and pre-cursed. — David Banks (@DBanksy) September 10, 2026

5.

If I was the estate agent doing any viewings, I’d move the doll around before it. “Huh, I could have sworn she was in the other corner when I was last here” — Simo (@ijsimo25) September 11, 2026

6.

Do not investigate if you want peaceful sleep!! https://t.co/7BBeIozwba — morgan o’neill (@morgan_1ill) September 11, 2026

7.

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Nick Robinson’s Mrs Merton-style takedown of Richard Tice had everyone cheering

Source/images Rightmove