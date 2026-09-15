Weird World estate agents homes

There was no shortage of eye-opening moments in this derelict house for sale but the payoff was truly the stuff of nightmares

John Plunkett. Updated September 15th, 2026

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To Rightmove now, where this particular house for sale has been raising eyebrows – and keeping people awake at night – over on Twitter.

It’s somewhere called Station House on Station Road in Bleasb in Nottinghamshire and, well best have a look for yourself.

There were plenty of eye-opening images …

… but none opened eyes wider than this one.

My eyes!

And these people were just as scared as we were.

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Nick Robinson’s Mrs Merton-style takedown of Richard Tice had everyone cheering

Source/images Rightmove