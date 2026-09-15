Weird World estate agents homes
There was no shortage of eye-opening moments in this derelict house for sale but the payoff was truly the stuff of nightmares
To Rightmove now, where this particular house for sale has been raising eyebrows – and keeping people awake at night – over on Twitter.
It’s somewhere called Station House on Station Road in Bleasb in Nottinghamshire and, well best have a look for yourself.
@SarahDuggers I know you love these…..you may think you know what you’re in for after picture 3….you’re not!https://t.co/QSOqAh2VyO
— Kit Bird (@Kit_Bird) September 10, 2026
There were plenty of eye-opening images …
… but none opened eyes wider than this one.
My eyes!
And these people were just as scared as we were.
1.
WHY ARE WE TALKING ABOUT PICTURE 3 AND NOT PICTURE 10?!?!??!?!??!??!!!??! https://t.co/zYpeVZPHHd
— Sarah (@SarahDuggers) September 10, 2026
2.
It’s just a regular room in need of attention, Sarah. What are you seeing that we’re all missing in picture 10? pic.twitter.com/08ac8cPKPu
— Kevin (@caoimhinof) September 10, 2026
3.
Ok get to picture 10, then get an exorcist and a shitload of napalm, cause thats the end of times right there https://t.co/53smJWJOSR
— (((abelarcher))) (@jskinnider) September 11, 2026
4.
Comes with 3 beds, 2 reception rooms and pre-cursed.
— David Banks (@DBanksy) September 10, 2026
5.
If I was the estate agent doing any viewings, I’d move the doll around before it.
“Huh, I could have sworn she was in the other corner when I was last here”
— Simo (@ijsimo25) September 11, 2026
6.
Do not investigate if you want peaceful sleep!! https://t.co/7BBeIozwba
— morgan o’neill (@morgan_1ill) September 11, 2026
7.
— Nicdc🇬🇧 (@nicdc4) September 11, 2026
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Source/images Rightmove