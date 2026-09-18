Politics rnli

An RNLI lifeboat station was closed due to far-right protests and these ‘patriotic’ replies are an unutterably grim indication of the state of things right now

John Plunkett. Updated September 18th, 2026

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As we’ve already written about elsewhere, shocking news today that the RNLI has had to close its Portsmouth lifeboat station due to far-right protestors unhappy at them helping migrants.

We’ve highlighted 14 of the most totally on-point responses here, but while they surely represent 99% of the country right now, the 1% tends to shout louder at times like this.

And they simply have to be called out because, well, just look at the state of this lot, as highlighted by @TheMeldrew over on Twitter.

And just in case they are difficult to read (and even though you are probably expecting it, it would be remiss of us not to advise you about the appalling language and all the rest of it).

Britain in 2026 people!

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Far-right protestors have forced the closure of Portsmouth lifeboat station and these 14 A++ responses will surely not be bettered

Source @TheMeldrew