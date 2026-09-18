An RNLI lifeboat station was closed due to far-right protests and these ‘patriotic’ replies are an unutterably grim indication of the state of things right now

Politics rnli

As we’ve already written about elsewhere, shocking news today that the RNLI has had to close its Portsmouth lifeboat station due to far-right protestors unhappy at them helping migrants.

We’ve highlighted 14 of the most totally on-point responses here, but while they surely represent 99% of the country right now, the 1% tends to shout louder at times like this.

And they simply have to be called out because, well, just look at the state of this lot, as highlighted by @TheMeldrew over on Twitter.

Absolute brain dead scum celebrating this in the comments, what have we become https://t.co/T7GHTk66de pic.twitter.com/vAhPEix1W6 — Yorkshire Victor Meldrew+his dog (@TheMeldrew) September 17, 2026

And just in case they are difficult to read (and even though you are probably expecting it, it would be remiss of us not to advise you about the appalling language and all the rest of it).

Britain in 2026 people!

Look at the comments. These absolutely vile, rancid right wing scum walk among us. https://t.co/UUaZjmVdjI — Snowleopardess 💚 (@snowleopardess) September 17, 2026

So many worthless shits living in our country right now and not one of them arrived by boat , I would live to see each and everyone of them flown into space https://t.co/R6sMvtjl0e — trixietrottsbackagain 🇪🇺 Duchess of truth🇪🇺 (@trixietrottsba1) September 18, 2026

The absolute fucking dregs of our so called society here. https://t.co/s5VXDKGum1 — Doughbakes World (@doughbakesworld) September 18, 2026

Judging by the Twitter handles they are just a bunch of Deform Bots. https://t.co/eqgXYKe8sI — Simon Woodford (@woodford_simon) September 17, 2026

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Far-right protestors have forced the closure of Portsmouth lifeboat station and these 14 A++ responses will surely not be bettered

Source @TheMeldrew