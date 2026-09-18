Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Hello and welcome to our weekly round-up of the things that have made us laugh on Twitter – proving that it’s not just a sewer of angry bigots, bots, and trolls. It’s also a lot of people, commenting on current affairs, sharing their dad jokes, and generally being funny.

If you see something you like, show it some love.

1.

Oasis to make Knebworth return 30 years after original concerts. There will be just as many drugs consumed, but those drugs will be gaviscon and statins pic.twitter.com/ow2dcCasne — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) September 15, 2026

2.

many people think whales would be bad at football given they have no concept of the sport nor the ability to move freely on land, but so far this season, whales have scored the exact same amount of goals as the entire tottenham hotspurs starting eleven — whalefact (@awhalefact) September 15, 2026

3.

"You're almost done setting up your pc" Ive been using it for 3 years — Peter Holderith (@_baldtires) September 15, 2026

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Signs emerge that Lee Anderson may have received part of the £76m crypto donation: pic.twitter.com/bzeEgPrrSS — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) September 14, 2026

6.

Lucy in the sky with Diamonds. John Lennon was shit at Cluedo. — Doctor Andromeda (@cygnus_dr) September 14, 2026

7.

your honor isn't that the same thing you were wearing yesterday — tasman (@lildorothy_) September 14, 2026

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Hiring Manager: Under special skills on your résumé, you put “self-sabotage?” Me: That's right, dumbass. — Kip Conlon (@kipconlon) September 14, 2026

10.

If you ever feel useless, just remember, someone gets up every morning, drives to the BMW factory, and installs turns signals all day…knowing damn well that they will never be used — Jum (@JesterJum) September 13, 2026

11.

I’m launching a website called “Older Fans,” where I post today’s injury and the wildly stupid normal thing that caused it. — Nurse Lioness (@CardioFixer) September 14, 2026

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