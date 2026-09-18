Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated September 18th, 2026

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Hello and welcome to our weekly round-up of the things that have made us laugh on Twitter – proving that it’s not just a sewer of angry bigots, bots, and trolls. It’s also a lot of people, commenting on current affairs, sharing their dad jokes, and generally being funny.

If you see something you like, show it some love.

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