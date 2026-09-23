Celebrity David mitchell flat earth
The great David Mitchell’s devastatingly logical take on Flat Earthers will never lose its appeal
Comedian, writer and actor, David Mitchell is a bona fide national treasure of the highly sarcastic kind, and he’s quite possibly never funnier than when he turns his scorn to the illogical.
In this all-time classic clip of the Graham Norton Show, he absolutely nailed the issues with the Flat Earth International Conference, and it just never gets old.
“I’m a questioning person, so why am I going to go along with this idea that the world is round?”
I’ll tell you why – because people went up in a rocket, looked out of the window and took a bloody photo.
Here are a few appreciative comments people had to make about it.
1.
I love his angry ranting. 😂
Toran Shaw
2.
Just brilliant and to the point.
ajy235
3.
They fly from all over the globe to that conference. 😏
Mario
4.
Best is when they do experiments and prove that the world is round and they try to deny it. 😂😂😂
Paulina Wielewski
5.
We should just send flat earthers to space so we can end this argument.
Khrono Paradox
6.
Once again, WHY? What is the point of a “round earth conspiracy”? Who stands to gain?
Simon Butler
Mickmcgregor66 had a prediction.
In a couple of centuries people will look back and label this time as the modern Dark ages.
Probably without ‘modern’.
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Source The Graham Norton Show H/T @metaversementoring Image Screengrab