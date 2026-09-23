Celebrity Giles coren

Giles Coren admitted walking out of Sainsbury’s without paying – 14 privilege checking replies that said it best

David Harris. Updated September 23rd, 2026

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It’s fair to say that most people who leave a supermarket without paying for their food tend to keep it a secret.

Restaurant critic Giles Coren, however, has decided to broadcast his unique approach to grocery shopping to the entire internet.

He justified his actions by basically blaming Sainsbury’s for not running their tills better. What did they expect him to do – wait?

Here’s the Tweet, with a link to Coren’s (paywalled) column.

As you’d expect, eyebrows were raised.

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