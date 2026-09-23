Entertainment Chris Barker comedy David Quantick

The Lost Films of Hollywood hits the sweet spot of film history, clever design, and hilarious comedy

Poke Reporter. Updated September 23rd, 2026

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If you were wondering whether a collaboration between writer David Quantick and illustrator Chris Barker would be a work of comedic art, then the answer is obviously ‘Of course it is!’

The collaboration in question is a little thing called The Lost Films of Hollywood – the greatest movies never made.

Chris explains the concept

“Imagine if all the movies you know and (to different degrees) love were actually remakes of existing films from the past.

So, for example The Matrix was a remake of a Michael Crichton thriller from the seventies starring Richard Roundtree (of Shaft fame) and David Carradine, or The Men in Black was a remake of a classic Abbot and Costello comedy.”

Bud Abbott and Lou Costello are The Men in Black. 1950s-style poster showing the pair in the Men in Black suits and shades, flanked by aliens

David commented –

“Shaun of the Dead was one of the first ideas: there was something very funny in the idea of a 1970s British zombie comedy. It would have to star Robin Askwith and it would have to be saucy.”

Robin Askwith in Shaun of the Dead, Confessions of a Zombie Hunter. 70s-style poster showing Robin Askwith with no trousers, running away from several crawling female zombies

He added –

“The idea was more than just a daft gag about someone unlikely being in an old movie. It was always ‘what would the film be like if it had been made then?”. Although there are plenty of daft gags about someone unlikely being in an old movie.”

The posters combine film history, brilliant design, and – of course – wonderful comedy, and all without the spectre of AI. They soon realised they had the perfect concept for a calendar, and Kickstarter users made it happen.

The calendar, alongside a few examples of the film posters

Chris and David’s fantastic posters all come with hilarious snippets of the synopses that would have accompanied the imagined films. Here are a few very funny examples from the calendar.

Bridesmaids (1953)

‘Career girl Marilyn Monroe is getting married, and before she hands in her independence for an apron and a frying pan, wants a final night as a singleton to remember.’

When Harry Met Sally (1944)

‘A divorced couple are thrown together again by circumstance. Can they overcome their mutual dislike and become friends? When Harry Met Sally answers that question with a resounding “Yes, and then some!”’

Moon (1926)

‘Keaton plays an intrepid explorer who fires himself into space to become the first man on the Moon. Or so he thinks. The “crater” he lands in is in fact a magical lake with the power to create identical copies of anything that falls into it.’

The Thursday Murder Club (1951)

‘Life at the Bide-A-Wee nursing home is dull for old timers Maud (Margaret Rutherford), Ruby (Esme Cannon), Albert (Stanley Holloway) and Ronald (Alec Guinness) – until the murder of Matron (Peggy Mount). With no witnesses, no motive and no obvious suspects, it’s up to our aged heroes to solve the case.’

Face/Off (1965)

‘After they witness an assassination in the tiny South American country of Parazuellia, Eric and Ernie are put in witness protection. hey are given new faces – but, owing to a terrible misunderstanding, they are given each other’s faces.’

The Lost Films of Hollywood – the book

Seeing the success of the calendar, Chris and David added to the collection, and ran another Kickstarter to produce a book with 65 of their hybrid films. It’s even more of a visual feast than the calendar, including masterpieces like these.

Albert Finney and Julie Christie in Four Weddings and a Funeral. The grittiest film since Room at the Top

1930s-style cartoonish poster for Three Men and a Little Lady, starring the Marx Brothers and Shirley Temple

In exciting news, the book was such a hit, they’re doing another print run.

LOST FILMS BOOK SECOND PRINT RUN IS CONFIRMED!
Please visit lostfilmsbook.store

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— christhebarker (@christhebarker.bsky.social) 21 September 2026 at 15:50

When Chris and David spoke to the comedy legend that is Richard Herring on his Leicester Square Theatre Podcast, he described it as “mesmerising”, adding –

“There’s just so much in it. There’s so much depth to it, and it’s so pleasing.”

High praise, indeed.

How to get your hands on a copy

We’re going to presume you want a copy for yourself, or as a Christmas gift for the film buff or comedy fan in your life – or both – and this is the link you need.

We’d suggest you move quickly before they sell out again, and follow Chris Barker on Bluesky for updates.

Oh, go on – you can have just one more.

Clint Eastwood in Harry Callaghan clothes, with a few children hanging off his arms and legs. Kindergarten Cop

Images kindly provided by Chris Barker.

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