The Lost Films of Hollywood hits the sweet spot of film history, clever design, and hilarious comedy

Entertainment Chris Barker comedy David Quantick

If you were wondering whether a collaboration between writer David Quantick and illustrator Chris Barker would be a work of comedic art, then the answer is obviously ‘Of course it is!’

The collaboration in question is a little thing called The Lost Films of Hollywood – the greatest movies never made.

Chris explains the concept

“Imagine if all the movies you know and (to different degrees) love were actually remakes of existing films from the past. So, for example The Matrix was a remake of a Michael Crichton thriller from the seventies starring Richard Roundtree (of Shaft fame) and David Carradine, or The Men in Black was a remake of a classic Abbot and Costello comedy.”

David commented –

“Shaun of the Dead was one of the first ideas: there was something very funny in the idea of a 1970s British zombie comedy. It would have to star Robin Askwith and it would have to be saucy.”

He added –

“The idea was more than just a daft gag about someone unlikely being in an old movie. It was always ‘what would the film be like if it had been made then?”. Although there are plenty of daft gags about someone unlikely being in an old movie.”

The posters combine film history, brilliant design, and – of course – wonderful comedy, and all without the spectre of AI. They soon realised they had the perfect concept for a calendar, and Kickstarter users made it happen.

Chris and David’s fantastic posters all come with hilarious snippets of the synopses that would have accompanied the imagined films. Here are a few very funny examples from the calendar.

Bridesmaids (1953)

When Harry Met Sally (1944)

Moon (1926)

The Thursday Murder Club (1951)

Face/Off (1965)

The Lost Films of Hollywood – the book

Seeing the success of the calendar, Chris and David added to the collection, and ran another Kickstarter to produce a book with 65 of their hybrid films. It’s even more of a visual feast than the calendar, including masterpieces like these.

In exciting news, the book was such a hit, they’re doing another print run.

When Chris and David spoke to the comedy legend that is Richard Herring on his Leicester Square Theatre Podcast, he described it as “mesmerising”, adding –

“There’s just so much in it. There’s so much depth to it, and it’s so pleasing.”

High praise, indeed.

How to get your hands on a copy

We’re going to presume you want a copy for yourself, or as a Christmas gift for the film buff or comedy fan in your life – or both – and this is the link you need.

We’d suggest you move quickly before they sell out again, and follow Chris Barker on Bluesky for updates.

Oh, go on – you can have just one more.

Images kindly provided by Chris Barker.