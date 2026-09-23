Weird World Newsnight Rory Stewart

People can’t stop watching Rory Stewart’s weirdly intense stare from last night’s Newsnight – 17 funniest and most-on point responses

David Harris. Updated September 23rd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Podcaster, author and former MP Rory Stewart is repeatedly popping up on our Twitter timelines today after a truly bizarre moment on BBC Newsnight in which he locks eyes with fellow guest Ailbhe Rea, political editor of The New Statesman.

Well, ‘locks eyes’ is putting it mildly. It’s more of an intense death-stare delivered with the lightning speed of a cobra striking at a small mammal.

Let’s have a look.

Viewers were both mesmerised and slightly terrified by the sheer intensity of it all.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages:1 2
[an error occurred while processing the directive]