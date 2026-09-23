People can’t stop watching Rory Stewart’s weirdly intense stare from last night’s Newsnight – 17 funniest and most-on point responses

Weird World Newsnight Rory Stewart

Podcaster, author and former MP Rory Stewart is repeatedly popping up on our Twitter timelines today after a truly bizarre moment on BBC Newsnight in which he locks eyes with fellow guest Ailbhe Rea, political editor of The New Statesman.

Well, ‘locks eyes’ is putting it mildly. It’s more of an intense death-stare delivered with the lightning speed of a cobra striking at a small mammal.

Let’s have a look.

rory stewart turning to intensely stare at ailbhe rea bbc newsnight pic.twitter.com/BQIZwGMqGT — uk politics reaction video (@ukpolreact) September 22, 2026

Viewers were both mesmerised and slightly terrified by the sheer intensity of it all.

1.

WHAT SAY YOU, MADAM?! — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) September 23, 2026

2.

When your Dad said it’s up to your mum if you can get an ice cream from the van https://t.co/dV9wgEd9Np — Keir Crispy||Investor £630pm pip📊 (@KeirPIPreceiver) September 23, 2026

3.

‘Rory please remember to act vaguely human and not like some weird alien in a skin-suit’ Rory Stewart – https://t.co/EFKt8uFch2 — Adam Sellers (@YisraelChaiAdam) September 23, 2026

4.

The male urge to check if you’ve got the ability to explode someone’s head using your mind on live television pic.twitter.com/aPftBthbSA — Garby (@Atlantis252) September 23, 2026

5.

Absolute kermit the frog stuff https://t.co/HLMr69fXFv — Luke (@lukeaaronmoore) September 23, 2026

6.

When HR tells you that you need to listen better to female colleagues: pic.twitter.com/qN11cKfONW — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 23, 2026

7.

This feels like something Chris Morris would do on Brass Eye — Poo Mode (@PooMode69) September 23, 2026

8.

Me to my favourite colleague the instant some bullshit is uttered in a meeting https://t.co/ydEvp7sZGX — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) September 23, 2026

9.