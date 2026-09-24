JD Vance insisted Donald Trump had not banned CNN and his so-called reasoning was the very essence of Maga logic

US JD Vance

In an outrageous breach of the First Amendment, Donald Trump has banned CNN and various other news outlets he doesn’t like from the White House.

It’s already wildly backfired on the president and shows every sign of falling apart, but for now we are indebted to JD Vance for explaining just why it’s not a ban at all. Oh no, absolute, totally, 100% not a ban. Right JD?

Vance on Trump’s ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico: “It’s not a ban, it’s a refusal to grant access” pic.twitter.com/y3tpkqY5d5 — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 22, 2026

In a similar way Vance is not an idiot. He’s an utter cockwomble.

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“He didn’t die, he just stopped living”. Ya can’t beat a Yale education. — Roy aka Mark T (@frogsports) September 22, 2026

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Man, JD Vance should do another tour of Europe to lecture them about defending free speech. https://t.co/sJuU4ww9Ay — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) September 22, 2026

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The base: “hmmm, that makes sense, see honey, its not ban” — Mr Fantasy (@1MrFantasy) September 22, 2026

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It is a violation of the 5th amendment right to due process. Once the government grants access, it cannot refuse it without protocols – without a process.

Karem vs. Trump 2020. https://t.co/2gJafe9k0l — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 22, 2026

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