US JD Vance

JD Vance insisted Donald Trump had not banned CNN and his so-called reasoning was the very essence of Maga logic

John Plunkett. Updated September 24th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

In an outrageous breach of the First Amendment, Donald Trump has banned CNN and various other news outlets he doesn’t like from the White House.

It’s already wildly backfired on the president and shows every sign of falling apart, but for now we are indebted to JD Vance for explaining just why it’s not a ban at all. Oh no, absolute, totally, 100% not a ban. Right JD?

In a similar way Vance is not an idiot. He’s an utter cockwomble.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages:1 2