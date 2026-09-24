Nobody reminds you of your embarrassing blunders quite like your own family – 19 relatives hilariously keeping the gaffe receipts

Round Ups families funny

Families may have your back – most of the time – but if there’s one thing a relative is good at, it’s making sure that you and everybody else never forget those really stupid things that you’ve done or said. They’re providing an important service and keeping you grounded.

Over on Threads, manleedanlee asked about it, and shared one such incident of their own.

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It clearly struck a chord, and the anecdotes poured in.

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