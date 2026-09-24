Round Ups families funny

Nobody reminds you of your embarrassing blunders quite like your own family – 19 relatives hilariously keeping the gaffe receipts

Poke Reporter. Updated September 24th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Families may have your back – most of the time – but if there’s one thing a relative is good at, it’s making sure that you and everybody else never forget those really stupid things that you’ve done or said. They’re providing an important service and keeping you grounded.

Over on Threads, manleedanlee asked about it, and shared one such incident of their own.

View on Threads

It clearly struck a chord, and the anecdotes poured in.

1.

View on Threads

2.

View on Threads

3.

View on Threads

4.

View on Threads

5.

View on Threads

6.

View on Threads

7.

View on Threads

8.

View on Threads

9.

View on Threads

10.

View on Threads

Article Pages:1 2