Ash Sarkar’s NSFW assessment of the anti-immigration gangs making right dicks of themselves was spot on

Politics Ash Sarkar immigration racism

You will have seen by now that a large mob of initially masked men, all dressed in black, assembled outside a police station in Basingstoke on Thursday evening.

This is so cringe, they're chanting "free DT" outside Basingstoke police station. pic.twitter.com/YXgWEWAYwa — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 24, 2026

They were there to protest at the arrest of Tommy Robinson’s former bodyguard, the convicted attempted kidnapper, Daniel Thomas, who has been charged with criminal damage after filming himself slashing a dinghy in the English Channel.

Breaking News 🤯 THE PATRIOT PLATFORM IS CALLING ALL PATRIOTS TO BASINGSTOKE POLICE STATION AT 6PM TONIGHT I guess the country is upset at the fact another innocent man got arrested for defending his nation, whilst real criminals get suspended sentences for the rape of women… pic.twitter.com/MzgAUTRqxI — Danny Alexander (@RealDannyAlex) September 24, 2026

Try doing that in support of Just Stop Oil and see where it gets you.

A Question Time audience member raised the matter with this question –

‘Should we be more worried about protesters than people on small boats?’

Novara Media Editor and author Ash Sarkar pulled no punches in her assessment of the motivation of those and the other anti-immigration protesters who have been causing chaos across the south of England.

Ash Sarkar: “There are mobs of men styling themselves as paramilitaries & you’ve had more to say about refugees than racism…This is small penis behaviour. You guys are just saying well, it’s about the small boats – well maybe it’s about the racism & the thuggery”#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/24SLu43ngZ — David (@Zero_4) September 24, 2026

“I don’t think that they’ve got anything to do with patriotism, despite styling themselves as patriots. I think that this is small-penis behaviour.”

You won’t be surprised to learn that the reaction online included some naked racism and threats. CW

WHY all the media channels are hell bent to give air time to these brown and blacks who are openly racist towards the white British people, while living and benefiting from the Great Britain 🇬🇧?? — Sir Shoaib (@SirshoaibS) September 24, 2026

Whoever legally let her and her family into Britain, I want a word, and a gibbet at the ready. — Boewleon🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Boewleon) September 24, 2026

Bengali race baiting commie polices our legitimate concerns on the BBC's flagship political programme. https://t.co/JXpR2HQEyT — Colt (@wasnt__me_) September 25, 2026

Others thought the choice of language went too far.

I love Ash and I agree with everything she said, but I don't think those kinds of insults play well on national TV. — West Ham Images (@HamImages) September 25, 2026

Disgusting language. Men cannot talk about how unpleasant looking a woman may be, how obese they are, how small their breasts are, because it's 'offensive', but they can talk on national TV about penis sizes they know nothing about? Hypocritical playground nonsense. — Steve Eaton, PhD (@SteveEaton39415) September 25, 2026

There was, however, plenty of support for her frank appraisal.

1.

Ash Sarkar is right. Masked men marching in the streets abusing people are nothing to do with patriotism. #bbcqt “I think that this is small p*nis behaviour quite frankly… a bunch of guys who want to feel like big men because their missus says they can’t see the kids anymore.” pic.twitter.com/JUqUHcdp1k — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 24, 2026

2.

Spot on. And "let them drown" has long been the logical conclusion of the "stop the boats" dogwhistle that mainstream politicians willingly deployed. https://t.co/C5mTceq6Ie — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) September 24, 2026

3.

4.

Ash is quite right. They're not patriots. These angry men seem to hate everything about our Country. — Mark Voller (@MV4100) September 24, 2026

5.

Great quote from Ash Sarkar on #bbcqt 'small penis behaviour'

The state of this. pic.twitter.com/ck0oLO14c3 — The Receipts UK ♿ (@david_hollas) September 24, 2026

6.

Ash Sarkar is right to call out the racism behind the people protesting the small boats. #bbcqt — Daniela Nadj (@danielanadj77) September 24, 2026

7.

The average British person looking at the news every day. pic.twitter.com/2qSYRVTj0K — Maddie (@JournoMaddie) September 24, 2026

8.

Bang on description of the nonce bonnet parade in Basingstoke tonight. — Rambler (@DaRamblingMan) September 24, 2026

9.

Good stuff https://t.co/bbqltwemP3 — Henry Porter The Convention. (@HenryCPorter) September 25, 2026

10.

They’re epic failures who are desperate to belong. Members of the mass uneducated. Wearing masks whilst hating the burka. Thick! — Sarah #NeverBurnham (@timetoshine1234) September 25, 2026

11.

Ash Sarkar just described the entire far-right street act in one sentence.

Not patriots. Men who want to feel large because their lives feel small. “This is small penis behaviour, quite frankly.” The screaming in the replies will prove her point faster than any think… https://t.co/kj6RkcrmpW — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) September 25, 2026

A few people disagreed on one of her points.

I disagree on one point: all views on immigration are not valid. The UK has got into this shitshow by legitimising racism, and the @BBC @BBCNews is culpable. — Jonathan Ledbury (@JonathanLedbury) September 25, 2026

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Ash Sarkar had the perfect response to an angry Question Time audience member’s defence of the so-called patriotic anti-immigration gangs

Source @Zero_4 Image Screengrab, Screengrab