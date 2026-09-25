Politics Ash Sarkar immigration racism

Ash Sarkar’s NSFW assessment of the anti-immigration gangs making right dicks of themselves was spot on

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 25th, 2026

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You will have seen by now that a large mob of initially masked men, all dressed in black, assembled outside a police station in Basingstoke on Thursday evening.

They were there to protest at the arrest of Tommy Robinson’s former bodyguard, the convicted attempted kidnapper, Daniel Thomas, who has been charged with criminal damage after filming himself slashing a dinghy in the English Channel.

Try doing that in support of Just Stop Oil and see where it gets you.

A Question Time audience member raised the matter with this question –

‘Should we be more worried about protesters than people on small boats?’

Novara Media Editor and author Ash Sarkar pulled no punches in her assessment of the motivation of those and the other anti-immigration protesters who have been causing chaos across the south of England.

“I don’t think that they’ve got anything to do with patriotism, despite styling themselves as patriots. I think that this is small-penis behaviour.”

You won’t be surprised to learn that the reaction online included some naked racism and threats. CW

Others thought the choice of language went too far.

There was, however, plenty of support for her frank appraisal.

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A few people disagreed on one of her points.

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Ash Sarkar had the perfect response to an angry Question Time audience member’s defence of the so-called patriotic anti-immigration gangs

Source @Zero_4 Image Screengrab, Screengrab