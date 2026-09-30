Donald Trump berating women reporters is nothing new but these big tech CEOs’ response plunged it to whole new depths

US AI big tech CNN

To America now, where Donald Trump has been telling everyone that there really is nothing to worry about Artificial Intelligence, which he is insisting everyone call ‘Super Intelligence’ because there is nothing artificial about it.

So Artificial Intelligence then, and to this particular exchange where Trump did his normal thing berating the woman reporter from CNN as ‘fake news’.

And while this is nothing new, the response of the big tech CEOs behind him, including Mark Zuckerberg and Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, plunged it to a whole new level.

Tech CEOs laugh as Trump says: CNN fake news! She’s fake news. The worst. pic.twitter.com/UptzqqWVJy — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2026

Welcome to America in 2026, everybody! While we double check the odds on making it to 2027, these people surely said it best.

1. It stares us in the face every day. Something that is not the least bit complicated. The power of these people must be broken for us to have a chance in hell. https://t.co/xoY02gdpFs — Nikhil Pal Singh (@nikhil_palsingh) September 29, 2026

2. AI CEOs when Trump tells a 2/10 joke https://t.co/XEw8gzcX1Q pic.twitter.com/ADlMV8P3aZ — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) September 30, 2026

3. Wannabe dictator and tech oligarchs laugh at the idea of being questioned by the press. — Mad Republican (@MadRepublicanX) September 29, 2026

4. Trump

“Hold it. Hold it. Fake news. She’s fake news. The worst.” When the most powerful man in the world’s impulsively needs to dominate and insult the press , rather than just answer the question, shows how thin skinned and cognitively challenged he is, not to mention he… — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) September 29, 2026

5. What’s telling, is all the smirks and chuckles from the billionaires. It’s disgracefully shameful! — Brad Connolly 🍁🇨🇦🍁 (@BradJConnolly) September 29, 2026

6. The tech CEOs can go fuck themselves https://t.co/sqil32DiVI — Bluebird pooped an X (@bluebirdpoopies) September 29, 2026

7. Nothing funny about a criminal in the WH. https://t.co/0Hf1ZArgIz — Giselle💃🇺🇸 (@kgiselle653) September 29, 2026