Donald Trump berating women reporters is nothing new but these big tech CEOs’ response plunged it to whole new depths
To America now, where Donald Trump has been telling everyone that there really is nothing to worry about Artificial Intelligence, which he is insisting everyone call ‘Super Intelligence’ because there is nothing artificial about it.
So Artificial Intelligence then, and to this particular exchange where Trump did his normal thing berating the woman reporter from CNN as ‘fake news’.
And while this is nothing new, the response of the big tech CEOs behind him, including Mark Zuckerberg and Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, plunged it to a whole new level.
Tech CEOs laugh as Trump says: CNN fake news! She’s fake news. The worst. pic.twitter.com/UptzqqWVJy
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2026
Welcome to America in 2026, everybody! While we double check the odds on making it to 2027, these people surely said it best.