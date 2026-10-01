An influencer told Chat GPT she was deleting the app and its brain-melting response is a hideous snapshot of where we find ourselves now
Like us you might not be familiar with influencer Alexandra Cross but no matter because you will be perfectly well acquainted with the world of Chat GPT.
And that is what brings us here right now after Cross went viral – wildly viral – after she told Chat she was deleting the app.
And it wasn’t what Cross had to say – well, it was – but more what Chat had to say in response, a terrifying 3-part snapshot of the state we find ourselves in now.
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And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine and these ones chimed loudest.