Science AI

Like us you might not be familiar with influencer Alexandra Cross but no matter because you will be perfectly well acquainted with the world of Chat GPT.

And that is what brings us here right now after Cross went viral – wildly viral – after she told Chat she was deleting the app.

And it wasn’t what Cross had to say – well, it was – but more what Chat had to say in response, a terrifying 3-part snapshot of the state we find ourselves in now.

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And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine and these ones chimed loudest.

1. do people not feel deeply embarassed by stuff like this? https://t.co/psngamatOO — JJ 🐾 (@BrinasBuck) September 29, 2026

2. when does darwinism finally take effect — nadz 🍌ᴳᴿ¹ (@bananayunho) September 29, 2026

3. "she's chosing real life. Camden won"…. That's terrifying https://t.co/tUl4D2vs7k — clown sex therapy (@fuck_topmedia) September 29, 2026

4. its literally just an echo chamber I do not see how people get so sucked into this — tee (@teesyeo) September 29, 2026

5. was in the comments talkin bout how it talks just like her…yeah girl that’s the point 😭😭 — riah 🫧 (@at1nytown) September 29, 2026

6. It should be a federal law that all AIs must be programmed with a cordial but disinterested demeanor, and all users that attempt to form a parasocial relationship be immediately referred to mental health services. https://t.co/GN3DbHL0dP — ketch 🇺🇳 (@itsnotmyketchup) September 29, 2026

7. ChatGPT being in competition with your newborn baby. Baby doomed if he get consciousness. https://t.co/KCUPOYMGyF — Niccoya (@niccoyat) September 29, 2026