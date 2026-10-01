Weird World Culture war

GB News’ Tom Harwood was wanging on about plastic bottle tops again, but sympathy was thin on the ground – 18 of the juiciest replies

David Harris. Updated October 1st, 2026

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We’re not exactly sure at what point tethered bottle tops became a central battleground in the modern culture wars, but here we are. For months now, commentators on the right have been directing their absolute fury toward these eco-friendly lids, though few have framed the issue as a personal safety hazard quite like GB News presenter Tom Harwood.

Here’s his incensed Tweet.

And in full.

The horror!

Sadly for Tom, however, the internet didn’t have too much sympathy for his plight.

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