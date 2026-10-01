GB News’ Tom Harwood was wanging on about plastic bottle tops again, but sympathy was thin on the ground – 18 of the juiciest replies

Weird World Culture war

We’re not exactly sure at what point tethered bottle tops became a central battleground in the modern culture wars, but here we are. For months now, commentators on the right have been directing their absolute fury toward these eco-friendly lids, though few have framed the issue as a personal safety hazard quite like GB News presenter Tom Harwood.

Here’s his incensed Tweet.

Please note this: M&S Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice (with bits). As I opened the bottle, I saw a not inconsequential amount of the liquid (and bits) clinging to the lid. Had I left the lid attached, there would be a non-zero chance the orange juice would gloop onto my white… pic.twitter.com/Bv6g5LuM6q — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) September 28, 2026

And in full.

The horror!

Sadly for Tom, however, the internet didn’t have too much sympathy for his plight.

1. "Had I left the lid attached, there would be a non-zero chance the orange juice would gloop onto my white shirt." *cough* bullshit — Polytixs (@polytixs) September 28, 2026

2. Maybe this would be better suited to your needs Tom? pic.twitter.com/oHtzlypPQn — Mr Bastardos (@Ken_Stonger) September 28, 2026

3. It’s one thing for a grown man not being able to drink a bottle of orange juice without spilling it all over his shirt. But to repeatedly brag about it, like it’s some kind of achievement is a little bit weird. — Stephen (@StephenFPI) September 29, 2026

4. “No one wins…” – the environment would like a word. Complaining about a very minor inconvenience which was introduced to help reduce the amount of litter. But you crack on – imagine your poor white shirt! — Joe (@Radishboy92) September 30, 2026

5. Tilt the lid down and just be mindful of the cap. Keeping the cap attached vastly improves recycling recovery rates. You daft twat. — ajdm (@ajdm7x) September 30, 2026

6. More cutting edge journalism. I’m so sorry this happened to you Tom, but thank you for sharing. I know this can’t have been easy. — NS (@NS_1872) September 28, 2026

7. So what you’re saying is that your parents spent a fortune on your education and you’ve been bested by a small plastic bottle that you found too complicated to operate. — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) September 29, 2026

8. Never had a single spillage, do you not have an opposable thumb? — Every Man (@EveryManUK1) September 29, 2026