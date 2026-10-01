GB News’ Tom Harwood was wanging on about plastic bottle tops again, but sympathy was thin on the ground – 18 of the juiciest replies
We’re not exactly sure at what point tethered bottle tops became a central battleground in the modern culture wars, but here we are. For months now, commentators on the right have been directing their absolute fury toward these eco-friendly lids, though few have framed the issue as a personal safety hazard quite like GB News presenter Tom Harwood.
Here’s his incensed Tweet.
Please note this: M&S Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice (with bits).
As I opened the bottle, I saw a not inconsequential amount of the liquid (and bits) clinging to the lid.
Had I left the lid attached, there would be a non-zero chance the orange juice would gloop onto my white… pic.twitter.com/Bv6g5LuM6q
— Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) September 28, 2026
And in full.
The horror!
Sadly for Tom, however, the internet didn’t have too much sympathy for his plight.