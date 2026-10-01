Some flag-waving patriots had a get-together in the woods and as a vision of Farage’s Britain it’s hard to beat
If you go down to the woods today you’re sure for an unpleasant surprise.
Because a bunch of flag-waving patriots have got there before you for what appears to be a bit of a get-together with like minded folk.
And as a vision of Farage’s Britain – or something like it – it is surely hard to beat, ashamed by @TheRealJamieKay over on Twitter.
“No dirty lefties so far.”
Grown adults standing around in a park waving flags while checking the bushes for socialists. The absolute state of it. pic.twitter.com/4WTCieWY2Y
— Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) September 29, 2026
And these people very possibly said it best.
Source @TheRealJamieKay