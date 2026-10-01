Some flag-waving patriots had a get-together in the woods and as a vision of Farage’s Britain it’s hard to beat

Politics Britain

If you go down to the woods today you’re sure for an unpleasant surprise.

Because a bunch of flag-waving patriots have got there before you for what appears to be a bit of a get-together with like minded folk.

And as a vision of Farage’s Britain – or something like it – it is surely hard to beat, ashamed by @TheRealJamieKay over on Twitter.

“No dirty lefties so far.” Grown adults standing around in a park waving flags while checking the bushes for socialists. The absolute state of it. pic.twitter.com/4WTCieWY2Y — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) September 29, 2026

And these people very possibly said it best.

1. panning the camera doesn't make the crowd look any bigger — Orange Man (@Orangeman5175) September 29, 2026

2. Definition of "Lefties". Anyone who has a different opinion to them which is kinder, more considered, less extreme and shows an ounce of empathy or humanity. — FightingAnne1 (@FightingAnne1) September 30, 2026

3. Imagine the conversations going on.

'Ok we're here. What do we do now.'

'I don't know.''

'Nor do I.'

'So why are we here.'

'How should I know. We were just told to be here so we came.'

Fucking idiots. — Peter Rogers (@RadicalRog) September 30, 2026

4. What gets me is those grubby looking weirdos are always claiming that "lefties" are dirty and unwashed. Projection or what? — Lew Stringer, Cartoonist (@lewstringer) September 29, 2026

5. These lot don't do anything positive for anyone and I hope they go back in their weird hole, now the adults are back in charge. https://t.co/5YYLczltP0 — grains (@onebossss) September 29, 2026

6. It's all so clear cut for them. You're left or you're right. No in-between. That's not how the real world works. — Orionara Mogawoods 🇬🇧 (@AnneWal63834250) September 29, 2026

7. They are looking for conkers. So they can conquer the fight to Stop the Boat's — NialBoilarse (@boilarsedog) September 29, 2026

8. A thicket of patriots. — Codie (@GPCody60) September 30, 2026

9. Haven't they got a Spoons to go to? — Stephen Uttley (@uttley_stephen) September 29, 2026

Source @TheRealJamieKay