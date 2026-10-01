Politics Britain

Some flag-waving patriots had a get-together in the woods and as a vision of Farage’s Britain it’s hard to beat

Poke Reporter. Updated October 1st, 2026

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If you go down to the woods today you’re sure for an unpleasant surprise.

Because a bunch of flag-waving patriots have got there before you for what appears to be a bit of a get-together with like minded folk.

And as a vision of Farage’s Britain – or something like it – it is surely hard to beat, ashamed by @TheRealJamieKay over on Twitter.

And these people very possibly said it best.

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Source @TheRealJamieKay