Entertainment Michael Spicer tv
Michael Spicer reckons ‘most TV is just this now’ and he’s so on the money it’s brilliant
The great Michael Spicer has just gone wildly viral with his take on what most TV looks like these days.
And with the return of The Great British Bake Off, not to mention Celebrity Traitors and all the rest, it was especially apposite. And he’s so on the money it’s brilliant.
Most TV is just this now. pic.twitter.com/CoBVpb23Dm
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) September 30, 2026
And here is just a little bit of the huge love people had for that.
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Source @MrMichaelSpicer