Michael Spicer reckons ‘most TV is just this now’ and he’s so on the money it’s brilliant

Entertainment Michael Spicer tv

The great Michael Spicer has just gone wildly viral with his take on what most TV looks like these days.

And with the return of The Great British Bake Off, not to mention Celebrity Traitors and all the rest, it was especially apposite. And he’s so on the money it’s brilliant.

Most TV is just this now. pic.twitter.com/CoBVpb23Dm — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) September 30, 2026

And here is just a little bit of the huge love people had for that.

1. I'm laughing and I'm crying. The format isn't broken. It's the product. They don’t make programmes; they assemble atmospheres, so television can sell the feeling of having watched something. https://t.co/4Bndx33ilH — ithaca rising 🇫🇷 🇬🇧 (@ithacarising) September 30, 2026

2. Superb. He captures the whole cliché machine of modern British television and culture perfectly. It is all so exhausting! Even nature programming has become kitsch. It is just another form of consumable sentiment. Is this an early sign that green moralism and aesthetics are… https://t.co/bAUfDls0Pn — Maurice Cousins (@MDC12345678) September 30, 2026

3. I've never been so glad I don't have a TV. FFS, imagine this stuff blaring into your life every day… https://t.co/I20Lqc3ead — Millennial Woes (@MillennialWoes) September 30, 2026

5. This. 100% this. This is why I'm watching old TV and movies on DVD and Blu-ray all the time. https://t.co/wUiUmxGyxD — Alistair McGown (@AMcGown) September 30, 2026

7. The 2000s were a cultural wasteland. https://t.co/RV93LL4ssk — Carl Benjamin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sargon_of_Akkad) September 30, 2026

8. Just missing an ad break, where before the break they explain what's coming up, and after the break they recap what has happened — Luke Roddis (@roddis_) September 30, 2026

9. Sad… but undeniably true https://t.co/1uDjY4TSi8 — Grant Williams (@ttmygh) October 1, 2026

Follow @MrMichaelSpicer here! And find tour tickets here.

Source @MrMichaelSpicer