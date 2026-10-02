People have been sharing the things they can’t prove but 100% believe – 17 weird hunches that don’t need evidence

Round Ups r/AskReddit

As the old saying goes, seeing is believing. But for certain theories, a gut feeling is all it takes to be convinced.

These hunches cover everything from the everyday to who’s really running the world. To hear the strangest things people believe without any basis, u/Leading-Language1 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something you can’t prove but believe 100%?’

Tin foil hates at the ready, here are the top replies…

1.

‘my favorite v neck fall out boy t shirt from middle school didn’t “disappear”, my grandma threw it out because she thought it showed too much cleavage’

-angrygorgon

2.

‘that cats know exactly what they’re doing and the whole “oops i knocked it over” routine is performance art’

-Repulsive-Track2636

3.

‘Around 1995 I was away in college. Broke up with a girlfriend and when she left she took the remote for the TV. I just figured I misplaced it. I moved back to my home town a month later. Soon I bought a new TV and never thought about it again. ‘About 4 years later we get back in contact (We were from the same geographic area). She drops by my new place for a coffee and after she leaves I can’t find the remote for my, now new, TV. ‘I search everywhere and in a crack under the back cushion on the couch I found the remote for the old TV. Never did find the remote I needed for the new TV. ‘I’m sure she stole both of them and pulled the switcheroo years later.’

-Stadius1

4.

‘At the beginning of the week, Weather network apps put higher chances of rain on the coming weekends so people keep checking. This way they get more ad revenue’

-mcdonronjohnson

5.

‘Reality is way way weirder than we think’

-TheTastiestTaint

6.

‘That there’s other forms of life, we are only one of many planets in the universe.’

-grac3ie

7.

‘Zuckerberg is a lizardman. And I wanna be clear, I don’t think lizard people exist. But I do believe HE is definitely a lizard person.’

-Cassowary_Morph

8.

‘At least half of the CEOs of the S&P 500 companies have true psychopathy.’

-Mushroomburger

9.