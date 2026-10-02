Politics donald trump MAGA oklahoma
This interview with an especially overwrought Maga is a terrifying insight into how Donald Trump made it into the White House twice
The number one question every (sane) American asks themselves when they wake up and unlock their phone in the morning: how the hell did this orange sack of decaying bones and unhinged racism get elected President of the United States?
Well, they finally have an answer.
Donald Trump visited Texas and Oklahoma this week to drum up support for Republicans heading into the midterm elections. His appearances provided nothing new. He spelled the word “dumb,” he bragged about his cognitive abilities, and he generally played the greatest hits.
However, in the build up to his event in Oklahoma, reporters went out and met some of his supporters. This one interview provides startling insight what the average Trumper is thinking. And it’s terrifying.
Trump fans in Oklahoma: "He's gonna fix it. Believe in him, stand strong … all the abortion, it's evil. That's one thing that Trump stands for is us Christians. We're being killed everywhere. I want to see two people — Trump and Jesus … we do not want Muslims taking over …… pic.twitter.com/OenNZZkbRa
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2026
Twitter wasted no time unpacking the anger, racism, and stupidity in her answer.