This interview with an especially overwrought Maga is a terrifying insight into how Donald Trump made it into the White House twice

Politics donald trump MAGA oklahoma

The number one question every (sane) American asks themselves when they wake up and unlock their phone in the morning: how the hell did this orange sack of decaying bones and unhinged racism get elected President of the United States?

Well, they finally have an answer.

Donald Trump visited Texas and Oklahoma this week to drum up support for Republicans heading into the midterm elections. His appearances provided nothing new. He spelled the word “dumb,” he bragged about his cognitive abilities, and he generally played the greatest hits.

However, in the build up to his event in Oklahoma, reporters went out and met some of his supporters. This one interview provides startling insight what the average Trumper is thinking. And it’s terrifying.

Trump fans in Oklahoma: "He's gonna fix it. Believe in him, stand strong … all the abortion, it's evil. That's one thing that Trump stands for is us Christians. We're being killed everywhere. I want to see two people — Trump and Jesus … we do not want Muslims taking over …… pic.twitter.com/OenNZZkbRa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2026

Twitter wasted no time unpacking the anger, racism, and stupidity in her answer.

1. The reason why Trump is president is because the US has way too many people like this. https://t.co/twrWU1OHFF — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 1, 2026

2. Holy shit! They are just so incredibly stupid. It hurts my brain. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) October 1, 2026

3. “We want to see two people: Trump and Jesus.” Totally normal sentence about a politician. Definitely no cult vibes whatsoever. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 1, 2026

4. There's just no reasoning with this brainwashed cult. They couldn't care less, even if it were proven he abused kids. — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) October 1, 2026

5. The stupid is strong with these people.

I have no sympathy for them. Nun.#loathehard — MM  (@adgirlMM) October 1, 2026

6. There's no possibility of reaching people like this. They will take their baseless fear and hate to their graves and will support anyone who will carry that banner for them. There were people like this during the civil rights movement–those still alive are Trump supporters. — Geoff (@GeoffBrown82) October 1, 2026

7. Danmmm all the talking points: – Trump is going to fix it

– T stands for Christian’s

– Abortion bad

– T is Jesus

– Muslims

– but gas prices whatever — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 1, 2026