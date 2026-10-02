People have been sharing the weird little rules they follow on a daily basis – 17 bizarre but harmless ways of living

Round Ups r/AskUK

There are certain rules that everyone has to follow, like wearing clothes in public and being polite to your boss. But there are lots of individual rules people live by that may seem confusing to others.

To hear about these weird and wonderful rules, u/brit_parent invited r/AskUK users to share the little personal, inconsequential rules they swear by. And to kick things off, they shared their own:

‘I mean the rules that really matter to you for no real reason. ‘My husband’s first coffee of the day is in the small cup. No real reason why, but using the wrong cup can ruin his morning! Mine is that I don’t eat before 9am. Doesn’t matter if I need to be up at 5, I just can’t do it.’

These top replies will make you feel normal by comparison…

1.

‘When getting the train I can’t start eating my snack, lunch, sandwich whatever – until we’ve actually started moving. So if I’m getting on at Euston with a Burger King I need to wait until the train has actually started moving to tuck in.’

-Glittering-Item-4797

2.

‘always leave the best bite for the end of the meal’

-Lesbihun_

3.

‘I need an empty sink at all times. ‘I don’t mind us delaying the washing, but keep the dishes, glasses and cutlery outside of the sink. ‘I deep wash everything, so need a deep accessible basin at all times so that water doesn’t splatter all over the place when I’m washing.

A stacked sink is both disgusting (water mixes with dirt) and inconvenient to work with.’

-TennisSkirt1628

4.

‘Tv volume has to be on an even number’

-Balodifanio10

5.

‘When I make the bed the pillows must be orientated such that the opening to the pillowslip is pointed away from the bedroom door – that way the bed looks neater for anyone entering the room. My Mum taught me to do this when I was kid and I think that she must have got this from her Mother who worked as a housemaid when she was younger. So I still do it in memory of them.’

-nick9000

6.

‘I must always give all my kids equal lunch. This doesn’t mean that they all have the same portion (I have 5 ranging from 23 down to 6, so that wouldn’t be good). ‘I mean that if I was making two of them a packed lunch and one got a slightly nicer looking piece of bread or a larger strawberry, I remember and give the best bit to the other one next time. Or if I have something in their lunch like fridge raiders that they all love, the little one doesn’t take a packed lunch so I’ll keep her a pack and let her have it after school instead. They have no idea I do this but it’s weirdly important to me!’

-soozdreamz

7.

‘Can’t eat without something being played in the background, this sometimes has me scrambling for something to watch for 5 minutes while my food goes cold in front of me.’

-DrMethh

8.

‘i always use a teaspoon instead of a normal spoon’

-ch3rryw1ne7

9.