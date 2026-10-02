Politics donald trump healthcare

Donald Trump promised a healthcare plan where Americans wind up with ‘a lot of money left over’ and these 17 replies prescribed a healthy dose of scepticism

Saul Hutson. Updated October 2nd, 2026

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Donald Trump usually spends his rallies making jokes about transgender athletes and complaining about rigged elections.

So when he actually addresses one of the biggest issues facing his voters, it’s newsworthy.

Such was the case when the President decided to promise a simple solution to one of the most complex problems hampering Americans today: healthcare.

During one of his midterm election rallies, Trump casually promised a new healthcare plan that will be affordable, simple, and flexible.

The crowd ate it up. Regardless of the fact that he has been promising this plan for 11 years without taking a single step towards implementing said plan.

Everyone online was less than convinced that any of this could ever happen.

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