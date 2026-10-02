Donald Trump promised a healthcare plan where Americans wind up with ‘a lot of money left over’ and these 17 replies prescribed a healthy dose of scepticism

Politics donald trump healthcare

Donald Trump usually spends his rallies making jokes about transgender athletes and complaining about rigged elections.

So when he actually addresses one of the biggest issues facing his voters, it’s newsworthy.

Such was the case when the President decided to promise a simple solution to one of the most complex problems hampering Americans today: healthcare.

During one of his midterm election rallies, Trump casually promised a new healthcare plan that will be affordable, simple, and flexible.

Trump: We will pass a truly great health care plan that will stop all payments to big insurance companies and we’ll give the money directly to you, the people, so you can buy your own much better health care at a much lower price and have a lot of money left over pic.twitter.com/v82SUjAjzm — Acyn (@Acyn) October 2, 2026

The crowd ate it up. Regardless of the fact that he has been promising this plan for 11 years without taking a single step towards implementing said plan.

Everyone online was less than convinced that any of this could ever happen.

1. Much like tarrifs he has no idea how our health care system works. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) October 2, 2026

2. He’s been saying this for 11 years. Obviously if the cultists still believe this BS they are just hopelessly lost to an alternate reality. https://t.co/phfDoJhjOI — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 2, 2026

3. THIS MAKES NO FUCKING SENSE MY GOD HOW STUPID IS HE so they will buy the insurance from…..who?!?!? https://t.co/BuIwpUAwPt — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 2, 2026

4. Donald Trump, a man who has never shown the slightest interest in whether you are broke, hungry or dying on the pavement outside one of the finest hospitals money can buy, has suddenly discovered that he cares deeply about your health. It has taken him two years to arrive at… https://t.co/fdM0GI1iYZ — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) October 2, 2026

5. He’s been saying this for a decade. https://t.co/hIhamCOP4y — John Collins (@Logically_JC) October 2, 2026

6. This is not a thing. They all know it. Not one of them will deny it. https://t.co/A2qSEzigS9 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 2, 2026