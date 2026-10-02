Pics Fiona Bruce Question Time Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman was brutally fact checked by Fiona Bruce in real-time and it was an absolute treat
Reform UK-er Suella Braverman was on Question Time on Thursday and went viral for a variety of reasons, one of which was this moment when the Tory turncoat accused the audience of being biased against her.
It prompted quite the look from Fiona Bruce who was having absolutely none of her nonsense, and it was just fabulous.
Suella Braverman is fact checked live on #bbcqt by Fiona Bruce. pic.twitter.com/I90w7M3t8v
— Mike H (@mikoh123) October 1, 2026
Stick that up your jumper.
Source @mikoh123