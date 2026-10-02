Suella Braverman was brutally fact checked by Fiona Bruce in real-time and it was an absolute treat

Pics Fiona Bruce Question Time Suella Braverman

Reform UK-er Suella Braverman was on Question Time on Thursday and went viral for a variety of reasons, one of which was this moment when the Tory turncoat accused the audience of being biased against her.

It prompted quite the look from Fiona Bruce who was having absolutely none of her nonsense, and it was just fabulous.

Suella Braverman is fact checked live on #bbcqt by Fiona Bruce. pic.twitter.com/I90w7M3t8v — Mike H (@mikoh123) October 1, 2026

Stick that up your jumper.

1. Sooner Braverman is out of politics the better. — shatners (@shatners144143) October 1, 2026

2. Braverman owned yet again BUT BY BRUCE this time https://t.co/rRgJ1BSZmR — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 1, 2026

3. Wouldn’t know a fact if it bit her on the nose — Smeaton’s Ploughman’s Coypuburger (@iskibar14) October 1, 2026

4. Nigel will be demanding an apology by tomorrow morning — Robespierre (YouTube) 📢 (@MaxFRobespierre) October 1, 2026

5. “I know that might feel like a lot” 😂😂😂 — Lee Gray (@_leegray) October 1, 2026

6. When a Deformer gets out of the insane Reform echo chamber https://t.co/BOXrVunhNH — Daniel York Loh (@DanielYorkLoh) October 1, 2026

Source @mikoh123