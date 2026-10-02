Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

It’s not our habit to say “Friyay!”, any more than we’re tempted to plan the holibobs or talk about our fur babies. No judgement if you do – we’re not the word police.

But we’re not too proud to admit that a little whisper of Friyay almost leaked out when we realised this interminable week had almost dragged itself to a close, and we were more than ready to treat ourselves with a dive into the funnier side of Twitter.

We hope you like the 25 posts that jumped out at us, and if you find some that make you laugh, show them a bit of love.

1. I would never join Fight Club. Bare knuckle fisticuffs? That I’m cool with. But not being allowed to gossip? That’s where I draw the line… — Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) September 29, 2026

2. Due to financial reasons I'm going to start posting adult content⚠️ So tomorrow I'm gonna post about acid reflux and being consistent in stretching every day. — T-1000 (@its_her_tmac) September 30, 2026

3. Blood is thicker than water. So be sure to adjust your ratios when making my famous blood risotto. — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) October 1, 2026

4. Spent all morning making a “to do” list. Now I just have to find someone to do it — Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) October 1, 2026

5. A parcel can be out for delivery all day and still arrive during your five minute shower. — Nikhil Singh (@RajputNikhiiill) October 1, 2026

6. I had an interview for a camouflage expert job last week, but I didn't turn up. They've just phoned to say I got the job. — Robert Wilkinson (@robertwlk) October 1, 2026

7. My sister’s kids complain about being bored on road trips while holding an iPad the entire time. Meanwhile, when I was their age, I’d stare out the window for six hours and get genuinely excited if we passed a cow. — Amelia (@amelia_tweetz) October 1, 2026

8. In Britain if anyone talks or makes a noise throughout a movie then the rest of the movie is spent with an atmosphere of everyone thinking how much they hate that person — Heavy Spoilers (@heavyspoilers) September 30, 2026

9. It’s crazy that AI needs an entire power station just to draft an email while human consciousness runs smoothly on coffee and 4 hours sleep — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) October 1, 2026

10. Unfortunately my brain doesn’t know the difference between being held at gunpoint and getting an unexpected Teams call — Charlie Ledger (@CharlieLedgerX) September 30, 2026

11. My dog immediately after I swipe my credit card at the vet: https://t.co/fLyCfWtkY0 — Mark Lewis, MD, FASCO (@marklewismd) September 29, 2026