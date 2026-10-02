Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
It’s not our habit to say “Friyay!”, any more than we’re tempted to plan the holibobs or talk about our fur babies. No judgement if you do – we’re not the word police.
But we’re not too proud to admit that a little whisper of Friyay almost leaked out when we realised this interminable week had almost dragged itself to a close, and we were more than ready to treat ourselves with a dive into the funnier side of Twitter.
We hope you like the 25 posts that jumped out at us, and if you find some that make you laugh, show them a bit of love.