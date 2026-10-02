This woman taking down the flag from a roundabout was already a hero but the eye-popping fury it prompted among these ‘patriots’ was absolutely hilarious
To be filed under ‘not all heroes wear capes’ comes this woman who’s taken enough of all those flags put up everywhere by anti-migrant protesters desperate to show their patriotism but invariably revealing something else.
She was caught on video removing this St George’s flag from a roundabout by a man who, it’s fair to say, wasn’t happy about it, not happy at all.
And his eye-popping fury just made it even better.
Bravo!
I can already hear the outrage machine warming up. The usual suspects will be absolutely triggered by this. pic.twitter.com/giVBKQwkqD
— Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) October 1, 2026
Well played, ma’am!
And here is just a little bit of the love people had for her.
Not everyone was happy about it.
And it just made the whole thing even better.
Source @TheRealJamieKay