This woman taking down the flag from a roundabout was already a hero but the eye-popping fury it prompted among these ‘patriots’ was absolutely hilarious

Politics flags

To be filed under ‘not all heroes wear capes’ comes this woman who’s taken enough of all those flags put up everywhere by anti-migrant protesters desperate to show their patriotism but invariably revealing something else.

She was caught on video removing this St George’s flag from a roundabout by a man who, it’s fair to say, wasn’t happy about it, not happy at all.

And his eye-popping fury just made it even better.

Bravo! I can already hear the outrage machine warming up. The usual suspects will be absolutely triggered by this. pic.twitter.com/giVBKQwkqD — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) October 1, 2026

Well played, ma’am!

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for her.

1. It’s people like this lady that restore (pun intended) my faith in this country pic.twitter.com/5ObxbRWPmh — Daniel York Loh (@DanielYorkLoh) October 1, 2026

2. The woman taking these flags down is brilliant. We're sick to death of our flags being hijacked by a small number of racists and turned into symbols of hate. pic.twitter.com/Id4I1TTtDI — Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) October 1, 2026

3. This incredible woman should never have to pay for her own drink at the pub. https://t.co/OOpp38Xs6U — Sunny Singh (@ProfSunnySingh) October 1, 2026

4. Good for her. Those flags just bring the tone of the neighbourhood down. Nobody wants to feel that the area's full of thick, gormless Reform fans with cretinous opinions. — thundertick (@thundertick) October 1, 2026

5. Thick bloke shouts at woman in the street. — Peter Somerset (@PeterButter62) October 1, 2026

6. Fair play to this woman. Much more representative of the country than the idiots who put them up — Dr Wallace McDowell (@McDowellWallace) October 1, 2026

7. Well done to the lady for taking back the flag from the racists. — Akin Ajanaku (@AkinAjanaku) October 1, 2026

8. Also fucking dangerous blocking the view round a roundabout 😡 — JR 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@Joscri12) October 1, 2026

9. She's a hero — T.D.H. (@ThomHarr7) October 1, 2026

Not everyone was happy about it.

I agree; she should be named, shamed and kicked out of the country. — T (@TallTale88) October 2, 2026

Why do you think it’s cool to hate your own country ?

You are a liberal that hates everything British — gokulothbrok (@thenmillions) October 1, 2026

She'll be blubbering uncontrollably about how 'she didn't mean it' at her treason trial in a few years I expect. As will you. https://t.co/gtqSw8TwPa — Karl Radl (@KarlRadl) October 2, 2026

White Far Left Liberal Women are the worst in society today — Oliver (@oliver_woo68430) October 1, 2026

Shut up u woke lefty nonce — Christine (@ChrisSc62948450) October 1, 2026

And it just made the whole thing even better.

Source @TheRealJamieKay