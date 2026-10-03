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Jared Kushner is deeply offended that CNN accused him of a conflict of interest in his political and business work, but people are not buying what he’s selling

Michael White. Updated October 3rd, 2026

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Jared Kushner is mad as hell and he’s not going to take it anymore.

The US “special envoy for peace” – and Donald Trump’s son-in-law – has said on Twitter/X that he’s going to start responding to some of the (many, many, many) bad stories and allegations about him, “when the truth matters”.

He said:

“For the last 10 years, I have ignored false and misleading stories about me and focused on the work.

But the cycle has gotten out of control where old lies get repeated as fact, new ones get added, and the record becomes increasingly distorted.

So from time to time, I’m going to respond, not to every allegation. But when the truth matters, I’ll put the facts and supporting information out publicly, and people can judge for themselves.”

His first job was to go after CNN for a story about an apparent conflict of interest between his business and his diplomatic work in the Middle East.”

A conflict of interest in the Trump Administration? Never!!

People were quick to pounce on Jared’s words.

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