Jared Kushner is deeply offended that CNN accused him of a conflict of interest in his political and business work, but people are not buying what he’s selling

News donald trump jared kushner

Jared Kushner is mad as hell and he’s not going to take it anymore.

The US “special envoy for peace” – and Donald Trump’s son-in-law – has said on Twitter/X that he’s going to start responding to some of the (many, many, many) bad stories and allegations about him, “when the truth matters”.

For the last 10 years, I have ignored false and misleading stories about me and focused on the work. But the cycle has gotten out of control where old lies get repeated as fact, new ones get added, and the record becomes increasingly distorted. So from time to time, I’m going… — Jared Kushner (@jaredkushner) October 2, 2026

He said:

“For the last 10 years, I have ignored false and misleading stories about me and focused on the work. But the cycle has gotten out of control where old lies get repeated as fact, new ones get added, and the record becomes increasingly distorted. So from time to time, I’m going to respond, not to every allegation. But when the truth matters, I’ll put the facts and supporting information out publicly, and people can judge for themselves.” His first job was to go after CNN for a story about an apparent conflict of interest between his business and his diplomatic work in the Middle East.”

CNN published a deeply misleading story and headline suggesting that my diplomatic work in the Middle East somehow benefited investments in Israeli defense companies. But CNN’s own reporting says otherwise. Buried behind a paywall, it acknowledges: “CNN found no indication that… pic.twitter.com/iCowrE9N84 — Jared Kushner (@jaredkushner) October 2, 2026

A conflict of interest in the Trump Administration? Never!!

A CNN investigation has found that while Jared Kushner acted as a key Middle East peace negotiator, his private equity firm held the largest stake in an Israeli company backing businesses tied to Israel's military campaign in Gaza, including its largest arms manufacturer.… pic.twitter.com/xvZ0yBpGGy — CNN (@CNN) October 1, 2026

A CNN investigation revealing Jared Kushner, tasked by Trump to negotiate peace in Gaza, owns a company with a major stake in a firm linked to Israel's military. @katie_polglase reports. pic.twitter.com/47o33Q7Cv5 — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) October 2, 2026

People were quick to pounce on Jared’s words.

1. Someone is afraid of Nuremberg 2.0. https://t.co/ZDGm5itKNf — Dean Blundell🇨🇦 (@ItsDeanBlundell) October 2, 2026

2. Remember when your piece of shit dad hired a sex worker to frame your brother-in-law? Remember when you took all that money from Middle East governments? Remember how you spent two years sucking Putin’s nuts and got exactly jack shit? https://t.co/vCVdwKL78p — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 2, 2026

3. Jared Kushner coming out as the victim. https://t.co/RsRSViVkwk — Knoxie (@KnoxieLuv) October 2, 2026

4. Not to worry, Jared. All those subpoenas coming your way will provide you an unparalleled opportunity to provide the testimony and documentation that will demonstrate to the nation your exemplary moral and ethical rectitude. https://t.co/yXZRhKwglj — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) October 3, 2026

5. Lmao Kushner must be getting scared https://t.co/GhHsMxz2Ns — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 2, 2026

6. Just a heads-up: This nearly 5,000-word deep dive proving that Kushner used his position to hop into bed with autocrats is neither "false" nor "misleading." Read it here: https://t.co/IgFDFYOzFo https://t.co/vl2sUj9nXn — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) October 2, 2026

8. Fixed it: "Over the last 10 years, I got my dad pardoned, a journalist bone-sawed, advocated for fake peace, created false and misleading narratives, and made billions focusing on the grift." — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) October 2, 2026

9. "I'm going to respond"

*doesnt respond* — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) October 2, 2026

10. Please explain what you mean by work? — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) October 3, 2026

11. Let's start with this one as you try to negotiate peace. pic.twitter.com/79K9Q6spId — AGTrader (@agtrader) October 3, 2026

12. Just release your full financials and let’s see what’s real and what isn’t. https://t.co/UTKoFhS7F0 — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) October 2, 2026