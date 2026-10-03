News donald trump jared kushner
Jared Kushner is deeply offended that CNN accused him of a conflict of interest in his political and business work, but people are not buying what he’s selling
Jared Kushner is mad as hell and he’s not going to take it anymore.
The US “special envoy for peace” – and Donald Trump’s son-in-law – has said on Twitter/X that he’s going to start responding to some of the (many, many, many) bad stories and allegations about him, “when the truth matters”.
For the last 10 years, I have ignored false and misleading stories about me and focused on the work.
But the cycle has gotten out of control where old lies get repeated as fact, new ones get added, and the record becomes increasingly distorted.
So from time to time, I’m going…
— Jared Kushner (@jaredkushner) October 2, 2026
He said:
“For the last 10 years, I have ignored false and misleading stories about me and focused on the work.
But the cycle has gotten out of control where old lies get repeated as fact, new ones get added, and the record becomes increasingly distorted.
So from time to time, I’m going to respond, not to every allegation. But when the truth matters, I’ll put the facts and supporting information out publicly, and people can judge for themselves.”
His first job was to go after CNN for a story about an apparent conflict of interest between his business and his diplomatic work in the Middle East.”
CNN published a deeply misleading story and headline suggesting that my diplomatic work in the Middle East somehow benefited investments in Israeli defense companies.
But CNN’s own reporting says otherwise. Buried behind a paywall, it acknowledges: “CNN found no indication that… pic.twitter.com/iCowrE9N84
— Jared Kushner (@jaredkushner) October 2, 2026
A conflict of interest in the Trump Administration? Never!!
A CNN investigation has found that while Jared Kushner acted as a key Middle East peace negotiator, his private equity firm held the largest stake in an Israeli company backing businesses tied to Israel's military campaign in Gaza, including its largest arms manufacturer.… pic.twitter.com/xvZ0yBpGGy
— CNN (@CNN) October 1, 2026
A CNN investigation revealing Jared Kushner, tasked by Trump to negotiate peace in Gaza, owns a company with a major stake in a firm linked to Israel's military. @katie_polglase reports. pic.twitter.com/47o33Q7Cv5
— Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) October 2, 2026
People were quick to pounce on Jared’s words.