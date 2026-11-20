Politics good morning britain nigel farage Sarah pochin
Nigel Farage was asked about accusations of sexism from within Reform UK and his response was basically exhibit A for the prosecution
Nigel Farage has been doing the media rounds this morning and what a bouquet of self-owns it’s been.
And they didn’t come much better than this one, after the Reform UK leader was challenged on Good Morning Britain about accusations of sexism within Reform UK from his very own MP, Sarah Pochin.
And Farage’s response didn’t just fail to dispel the accusations, it was basically exhibit A for the prosecution.
Ranvir Singh asks Nigel Farage about Sarah Pochins comment about chauvinism in Reform
Farage suggests Sarah Pochin was drunk at the time she said that – "this was late at night & I think it would be fair to say.. she might have been down wind of a few drinks" https://t.co/ZTrlQDimwx
— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 20, 2026
Absolute piece of work.