Politics good morning britain nigel farage Sarah pochin

Nigel Farage has been doing the media rounds this morning and what a bouquet of self-owns it’s been.

And they didn’t come much better than this one, after the Reform UK leader was challenged on Good Morning Britain about accusations of sexism within Reform UK from his very own MP, Sarah Pochin.

And Farage’s response didn’t just fail to dispel the accusations, it was basically exhibit A for the prosecution.

Ranvir Singh asks Nigel Farage about Sarah Pochins comment about chauvinism in Reform Farage suggests Sarah Pochin was drunk at the time she said that – "this was late at night & I think it would be fair to say.. she might have been down wind of a few drinks" https://t.co/ZTrlQDimwx — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 20, 2026

Absolute piece of work.

1. Raise concerns inside Reform about sexism, and this is the response you get. https://t.co/XdirCWYaAI — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) November 20, 2026

2. Complete gaslighting from Farage. And proving that Pochin was 💯 telling the truth about Reform misogyny — Neilhannah (@Neilhannah41) November 20, 2026

4. He always deflects. Same as his recent interview with Brand, ‘I was huckled into this as I walked down the corridor, it wasn’t planned’. He’s a grade A weapon and a compulsive liar. — Killiecrankie (@newscot33) November 20, 2026

5. His best example of male chauvinism. — Scotonline (@Scotonline1) November 20, 2026