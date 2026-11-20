Suella Braverman claims Waterstones isn’t stocking her ‘bestseller’, and reality bounced straight into the chat – 18 brutal fact checks
Suella Braverman’s sidestep from the Tories to Reform carried the same level of surprise as having your chips stolen by a seagull on Brighton Pier. You might not risk predicting it under oath, but when the news dropped, you probably just nodded and went about your day.
The former Home Secretary, who fully embraced the Rwanda Scheme, has aired extreme views about who is English, and – it turns out – she doesn’t think that includes people of colour.
"What you’ve done is reinforced the
racist argument, the amount of times I’ve been told I’m not English…"
Suella Braverman tries telling this black man he can’t consider himself English.
Absolutely disgusting that we have MPs in the country who talk like this openly! https://t.co/t9u0v1zQ56
— G.T (@gingerrtom) October 2, 2026
Braverman has questioned climate change, because she doesn’t understand the difference between climate and weather.
Global warming?!?
Just over a week to go until Easter and we need to get our big coats back out!
I wouldn’t mind a bit more global warming to be honest, right now.
— Suella Braverman (@SuellaBraverman) March 24, 2026
And, on the day she defected from the Conservatives, she blamed them for breaking Britain.
Suella Braverman recognises that the Conservatives have broken Britain.
Only Reform UK can fix it. ✅ https://t.co/KQNsGtYelA
— Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) January 26, 2026
We can’t fault her accuracy on that one, but the hypocrisy was a mile wide.
Last month, she released her book Patriot: Empire, Betrayal, and Hope, which covers why she thinks the British Empire was a force for good, how her own party betrayed her and the country on immigration, and why Reform can bring the hope the country needs. Unsurprisingly, it hasn’t exactly been flying off the shelves.
Ms Braverman has a theory about why the book – no, the bestseller – hasn’t achieved its full potential.
Now, that’s an impressively Trussian level of delulu, and the internet was fully ready to call it out.