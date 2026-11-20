Politics Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman’s sidestep from the Tories to Reform carried the same level of surprise as having your chips stolen by a seagull on Brighton Pier. You might not risk predicting it under oath, but when the news dropped, you probably just nodded and went about your day.

The former Home Secretary, who fully embraced the Rwanda Scheme, has aired extreme views about who is English, and – it turns out – she doesn’t think that includes people of colour.

"What you’ve done is reinforced the

racist argument, the amount of times I’ve been told I’m not English…" Suella Braverman tries telling this black man he can’t consider himself English. Absolutely disgusting that we have MPs in the country who talk like this openly! https://t.co/t9u0v1zQ56 — G.T (@gingerrtom) October 2, 2026

Braverman has questioned climate change, because she doesn’t understand the difference between climate and weather.

Global warming?!? Just over a week to go until Easter and we need to get our big coats back out! I wouldn’t mind a bit more global warming to be honest, right now. — Suella Braverman (@SuellaBraverman) March 24, 2026

And, on the day she defected from the Conservatives, she blamed them for breaking Britain.

Suella Braverman recognises that the Conservatives have broken Britain. Only Reform UK can fix it. ✅ https://t.co/KQNsGtYelA — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) January 26, 2026

We can’t fault her accuracy on that one, but the hypocrisy was a mile wide.

Last month, she released her book Patriot: Empire, Betrayal, and Hope, which covers why she thinks the British Empire was a force for good, how her own party betrayed her and the country on immigration, and why Reform can bring the hope the country needs. Unsurprisingly, it hasn’t exactly been flying off the shelves.

Ms Braverman has a theory about why the book – no, the bestseller – hasn’t achieved its full potential.

I’ve been told by customers that Waterstones won’t stock my book in some of its stores, even though it’s a Bestseller. Why? Because it tells the truth about the betrayals of mass immigration, appeasement of Islamism, woke takeover and establishment cowardice. And how we save… https://t.co/ASDPl1YGN6 — Suella Braverman (@SuellaBraverman) November 19, 2026

Now, that’s an impressively Trussian level of delulu, and the internet was fully ready to call it out.

1. Bestseller! Haha haha haha haha haha haha haha haha haha. Don’t tell us, it knocked Matt Goodwin off the Sunday Times list. https://t.co/Y15MGwG4d7 — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) November 19, 2026

2. "I once claimed I'd written a bestselling book, even though it only sold a hundred copies in its first week and a lot of big bookshops didn't stock it." https://t.co/T9zEXTuP53 pic.twitter.com/LEgJC5FtIZ — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) November 19, 2026

3. Approximately 106 copies in its opening weekend (including pre-orders), according to reports from early October 2026 Usual expectation for an ex Cabinet Minister would be low thousands — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 19, 2026

5. Oh Suella, apparently a bestseller AND a victim of Waterstones? 🤣🤣 Your husband’s Amazon number-one claim conveniently leaves out that it’s a specific category, not the national bestseller chart. Reports suggest your book sold just 106 copies in its opening weekend and only 3… — JBcyote @johnnyboyAintBuyingIt (@JBAintBuyingIt) November 19, 2026

6. Bookstores buy books to sell, not to feed the wood chipper. — Freja Hanne Lund (@FrejaLund73) November 19, 2026

7. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣did you think we wouldn’t check ?? pic.twitter.com/FHuFJOScsF — Sir Tony Harkin of Graigwen 💙 (@TonyHarkin91) November 19, 2026

8. So, you've "been told by customers". You didn't verify facts.

You didn't investigate. You just took to Twitter to try to drive some culture war nonsense outrage. Sounds like Reform. — TheLogicalWomble (@LogicalWomble) November 19, 2026