Politics billy bragg nigel farage Question Time
Billy Bragg’s magnificent takedown of Nigel Farage feels even more relevant now than it did then
Question Time is back on our screens and we don’t know if the new run will feature a return appearance by Billy Bragg but, well, fingers crossed.
Because the great man’s takedown of Nigel Farage from this time last year feels even more relevant now than it did then.
The singer’s one-minute takedown of Nigel Farage which wasn’t so much a deconstruction as an evisceration and should be required watching for Reform UK voters everywhere (not that they’ll pay any notice).
Billy Bragg, “Nigel Farage also said in the interview giving the impression that he doesn’t trust scientists”
“He later said in the interview why he believed sharia law was coming to Britain, he said he’d been told by a taxi driver”
“So Nigel Farage was willing to believe a… pic.twitter.com/MErZIj26ui
— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 25, 2025
We’d say Tice was left opening and closing his mouth like a goldfish at the end of all that, but might be doing a disservice to goldfish everywhere.
And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.
Source @pearceyp78