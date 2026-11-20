Richard E Grant’s fury at the ‘household names’ who treated his daughter badly on set is an A++ rant for the ages
It’s been a little while now since Richard E Grant was outing himself as the worst traitor of all time on Celebrity Traitors.
And it’s been a little bit longer still since he appeared in Sky’s big budget comedy The Franchise, about behind the scenes on the making of a fictional superhero film.
And it was behind the scenes on TV and film that prompted this particular broadside from the great man after his daughter worked as a runner on set, and it’s an A++ rant for the ages.
Richard E Grant says runners are the most underappreciated people on a film set.
The actor says his daughter was treated ‘appallingly’ by stars when she was a runner.
https://t.co/HqSUcEIoCz https://t.co/I9mFzXMaOl
— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 21, 2024
And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for that.