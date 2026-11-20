Celebrity Richard e grant

It’s been a little while now since Richard E Grant was outing himself as the worst traitor of all time on Celebrity Traitors.

And it’s been a little bit longer still since he appeared in Sky’s big budget comedy The Franchise, about behind the scenes on the making of a fictional superhero film.

And it was behind the scenes on TV and film that prompted this particular broadside from the great man after his daughter worked as a runner on set, and it’s an A++ rant for the ages.

Richard E Grant says runners are the most underappreciated people on a film set. The actor says his daughter was treated ‘appallingly’ by stars when she was a runner. https://t.co/HqSUcEIoCz https://t.co/I9mFzXMaOl — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 21, 2024

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for that.

1. Richard E is such a lovely, warm guy and yet you can see pure hatred in his eyes when he talks about speaking to the person who mistreated his daughter 😅 ILHSM 🥰🥰 — Melly 💅🏻 ✨ (@mellyfratelli) October 22, 2024

2. I had a lot of time for Richard before but I have vastly more now! — Eochu Ollathair (@TheDagda___) October 23, 2024

3. It is so true. I was a runner many moons ago. You are screamed at, sworn at. No one thanks you. You have to wait until all the talent & crew have eaten & then you get the scraps. you are pushed to your limit. If you complain they say " there are thousands who can replace you." — Victoria Lawrence sm 🇬🇧 (@vclark90_sm) October 22, 2024

4. On a side note, appreciate him letting his daughter start right from the bottom of the ladder despite knowing how hard it is. Too many newbies get their breakthrough on their FIRST jobs through nepotism. Speaks volumes about his own respect towards the industry & its workers. — 𓃠 𓇼⋆.˚ 𓆌 (@joethevirtuous) October 23, 2024

5. I could not love him more!

You can tell a lot about a “star” by the way they treat the runners. In fact the way they treat everyone on a set. https://t.co/9u9nOG5zAB — tamzin outhwaite (@mouthwaite) October 23, 2024