Jacob Rees-Mogg just owned Tucker Carlson so hard he had no words and it was basically Britain 1, America 0

Politics jacob rees-mogg tucker carlson Ukraine

We wouldn’t ordinarily recommend you watch anything with Tucker Carlson in it, nor would you eagerly direct you towards content labelled Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Except it turns out when the two of them met – to paraphrase the old ’80s detective series Hart to Hart – it was murder.

Specifically, Rees-Mogg absolutely killing Tucker Carlson in this particular exchange which had the most unusual consequence of having people cheering on the former Conservative MP and one-time leader of the House of Commons.

It’s 1 minute and 49 seconds long but don’t let that put you off, do watch to the end because it is absolutely 100% worth it (sound up!).

Tucker got called out to his face on the "NATO expansion" myth, in real time, and starting squirming. It is simultaneously satisfying and embarrassing to watch. Tucker might be the most repulsive figure in American public life. https://t.co/Db3WQ6kXAG — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) October 3, 2026

Britain 1, USA 0.

And these people surely said it best.

1. Tucker gets absolutely schooled on the Budapest Memorandum and the myth of “no NATO expansion.” He literally crumbles when faced with basic facts, as does every Russian propagandist. Glorious. pic.twitter.com/0ladcsYA4F — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) October 3, 2026

2. Rees Mogg is magnificent here – please don't shout at me https://t.co/tAbBAQuEjj — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) October 4, 2026

3. In every clip of Jacob Rees Mogg with Tucker Carlson I’ve seen, he wipes the floor with him. Great work. https://t.co/Fx2Lp5J5ET — Anthony Cox (@Cox_A_R) October 4, 2026

4. I don’t like Rees-Mogg at all. But listen, if you bring weak ass sophistry into a knife fight with an old Etonian, Oxford union, parliamentarian you are going to get FUCKED UP. There’s a bene gesserit breeding program that designed this man for victory in this form of combat.… https://t.co/ipTtNwj4JY — Jason Goldman (@goldman) October 4, 2026

5. Jacob skilfully exposed Tucker’s low IQ way of thinking about the world order. https://t.co/nWjKGu6Waw — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) October 4, 2026