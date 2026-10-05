Politics jacob rees-mogg tucker carlson Ukraine
Jacob Rees-Mogg just owned Tucker Carlson so hard he had no words and it was basically Britain 1, America 0
We wouldn’t ordinarily recommend you watch anything with Tucker Carlson in it, nor would you eagerly direct you towards content labelled Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Except it turns out when the two of them met – to paraphrase the old ’80s detective series Hart to Hart – it was murder.
Specifically, Rees-Mogg absolutely killing Tucker Carlson in this particular exchange which had the most unusual consequence of having people cheering on the former Conservative MP and one-time leader of the House of Commons.
It’s 1 minute and 49 seconds long but don’t let that put you off, do watch to the end because it is absolutely 100% worth it (sound up!).
Tucker got called out to his face on the "NATO expansion" myth, in real time, and starting squirming.
It is simultaneously satisfying and embarrassing to watch.
Tucker might be the most repulsive figure in American public life. https://t.co/Db3WQ6kXAG
— Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) October 3, 2026
Britain 1, USA 0.
And these people surely said it best.