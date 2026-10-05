Someone asked hospitality workers for examples of ‘customers acting like it’s their first day on earth’ – 24 people barely able to order a coffee
Being able to walk into a bar or restaurant and ask for a meal or a drink is a pretty basic skill that shouldn’t be hard to master, right?
Well, no, wrong actually, if thus this post by hospitality worker tawohlebanna on the AskUK subreddit are anything to go by…
What are your favourite examples from those that work at pubs/restaurants of customers acting like it’s their first day on earth?
A few of my personal favourites as a gastropub manager:
– “My fish is too fishy.”
– Showing up an hour early for their booking on a Saturday night and acting baffled that they can’t sit at their table yet as a couple are halfway through their meal. Followed up with the question of “Can we come any earlier?”
– “Your website clearly states your outside area is first come first served, why haven’t you reserved me a table when I asked you to?“
– Menu clearly states we sell oysters, followed by : “It says oysters here, does that mean you sell oysters?”
– Being 40 minutes late for a booking and inconsolable about the fact they can’t get dessert because the table is booked again.
Please give me some of your favourites!
How enormously frustrating. But they aren’t the only person who has to put up with the enormous stupidity of the general public, as the replies showed…