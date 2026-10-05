Trump claimed to know more about everything than anybody in the world, and the world hasn’t stopped laughing

US

Once Donald Trump has won the Nobel Peace Prize he craves so much, he’s bound to be a shoo-in for ‘Rear of the Year’, Gold in the 110-metre hurdles, and the Ballon d’Or.

If he manages to pull that off, then we expect a phone call making him Life President of Mensa can’t be far behind – and it looks like he might be expecting that sooner rather than later.

At a rally in Ohio, the president was holding forth on inflation – a subject a wiser man might not raise if he’d caused it to spike like Trump has. His boasts about his big brain got a little out of hand.

Trump: "I know more about inflation, I know more about everything than anybody in this room. Anybody anywhere in the world. Well, there’s a woman sitting right over there. She’s a housewife but she’s very good. She got a natural instinct for business. She perhaps knows more than I do but I actually don’t think so." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2026

Excellent news. He should be able to work out how to repair the Reflecting Pool, end the Iran War, and get his current wife to love him.

Tweeters had a few things to say.

1. "I know more about everything than anybody in this room. Anybody anywhere in the world" This guy should be in one of those insane asylums that he loves to talk about pic.twitter.com/JcMPagkxx8 — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) October 4, 2026

3. Ultimately hes just a malignant narcissist complete and utter fucking imbecile https://t.co/uN83CAnO5c — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 4, 2026

5. How long have we been listening to his bullshit now? The world will breathe peace when we don’t have to hear it anymore. https://t.co/byiHZG6vrE — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 4, 2026

6. Zero days without saying something stupid. https://t.co/WFDtnZwBn3 — James Tate (@JamesTate121) October 4, 2026

7. TRUMP: “I know more about everything than anybody in this room. Anybody anywhere in the world.” 🚨FACT CHECK: Actually he’s the dumbest mother fucker to ever live. pic.twitter.com/8wAHXJGfCh — Sarrah Bellus (@sarrah_bellus) October 4, 2026

8. I would like for him to campaign in Texas for the next 31 days. Please and thank you. https://t.co/SYCukJTh5T — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) October 4, 2026