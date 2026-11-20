Politics Robert jenrick

In case you somehow missed it, Grand Theft Auto VI dropped on Thursday, with estimates that 900,000 people could take the day off to play the long-awaited game.

Guy who goes into work sick because he doesn’t want his coworkers to think he likes GTA 6. — PointlessHub (@HubPointless) November 18, 2026

Someone who should have a day off, but keeps doing the bad penny act, was Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick, who shared footage so mortifying, we suspect Alan Partidge would think it was a bit lacking in self-awareness.

Brace yourselves.

The Final Trailer… #GTAVI https://t.co/MxU6E6JGio — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) November 18, 2026

Even Nigel Farage, taking some time out of his busy schedule of working tirelessly in Clacton to flounce off to Brussels, pretended to play a bit of GTA Reform, featuring Jenrick, without even turning on his controller.

GTAVI looking super realistic. 🎮 https://t.co/vWu99HytNi — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) November 19, 2026

Reform UK – the final boss of “How do you do, fellow kids.” Can cringe bring about a mass extinction event?

Let’s see what people thought about it all.

1. If anyone fancies discovering cringe muscles they didn't know they had… https://t.co/kxQgX6VKN4 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) November 19, 2026

2. This is pathetic and embarrassing — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 18, 2026

4. Sometimes even I don’t need to make politicians look like complete arseholes.

They do it quite magnificently themselves… https://t.co/luvlluzeoH — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) November 19, 2026

5. He’s now doing a Trump and making AI slop of himself https://t.co/E3IJ5Env2a — Luke Robert Black (@lukerobertblack) November 18, 2026

6. Nothing more embarrassing than a prize jerk portraying themselves as cool… nothing! 😱 https://t.co/la8s5xNopb — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) November 20, 2026

7. I could see Robert Jenrick as Sonic the Hedgefund Hog or even CPACMAN… but this is pretty tragic even by his Jacobean standards #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/uE3R7wEJuA — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) November 19, 2026