Robert Jenrick’s AI slop GTA rip-off featuring himself unlocked mind-boggling new depths of cringe – 17 brutal reviews
In case you somehow missed it, Grand Theft Auto VI dropped on Thursday, with estimates that 900,000 people could take the day off to play the long-awaited game.
Guy who goes into work sick because he doesn’t want his coworkers to think he likes GTA 6.
— PointlessHub (@HubPointless) November 18, 2026
Someone who should have a day off, but keeps doing the bad penny act, was Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick, who shared footage so mortifying, we suspect Alan Partidge would think it was a bit lacking in self-awareness.
Brace yourselves.
The Final Trailer…
#GTAVI https://t.co/MxU6E6JGio
— Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) November 18, 2026
Even Nigel Farage, taking some time out of his busy schedule of working tirelessly in Clacton to flounce off to Brussels, pretended to play a bit of GTA Reform, featuring Jenrick, without even turning on his controller.
GTAVI looking super realistic. 🎮 https://t.co/vWu99HytNi
— Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) November 19, 2026
Reform UK – the final boss of “How do you do, fellow kids.” Can cringe bring about a mass extinction event?
Let’s see what people thought about it all.