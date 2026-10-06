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Sam Altman has been speaking to Politico for their technology briefing feature, Decoded. Tech reporter Brendan Bordelon asked the OpenAI CEO to explain what makes his company different from their rival Anthropic, and this was his response.

“We believe the world should accept some bad things happening for the benefits of this technology.” In a conversation for the first edition of Decoded, a new daily newsletter and podcast, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman talked with POLITICO’s @BrendanBordelon about trade-offs, AI safety, and how his company is different from Anthropic. Subscribe to Decoded for the full conversation with Sam Altman: https://t.co/YHJJsDOQVh — POLITICO (@politico) October 4, 2026

“Bad things”, eh, Sam? Such as?

Oh no.

Nobel Prize-winning MIT economist Daron Acemoglu fears unemployment could triple over the next decade if nothing is done and we stay on our current course. https://t.co/4sahxyfsxj https://t.co/BS2H5kjWgu — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 5, 2026

Oh no!

AI data center project secretly sucked 29 million gallons of water over 15 months before detected by residents complaining about low water pressure — officials refuse to fine massive 6.2 million-square-foot facility over unauthorized water consumption https://t.co/ATthrMzdiT — Tom’s Hardware (@tomshardware) May 10, 2026

OH NO!!

AI industry insiders warn the technology could wipe out humanity within the decade. NYU professor and podcast host Scott Galloway says evil AI isn’t the problem, it’s the lack of regulation. "This is a failure of governance and leadership," he warns. https://t.co/jgNLL5r4OV — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 11, 2026

Understandably, people weren’t on board with Altman’s suggestion, which amounted to “Suck it up, losers. I need another mansion.”

This is what they had to say about it.

1. Sam Altman shouldn't be making any decisions about what "bad things" we have to accept on all of our behalf. I am not comfortable with that. None of us should be, especially when it comes to AI. https://t.co/ntQg5kkavi — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) October 5, 2026

3. These oligarchs need to “accept some bad things happening” to them. https://t.co/jVMkcFWiMJ — 𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖎𝖋𝖊𝖗 (@LucifersTweetz) October 5, 2026

4. Mr. Altman: What “bad things” should we accept to advance AI? Losing tens of millions of jobs?

A mass surveillance state?

A mental health crisis for our kids?

A global financial crisis?

Mass extinction? Let’s not wait to find out. Pause advanced AI NOW! https://t.co/Ti5ezcfr7U — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 5, 2026

5. I don’t give a fuck what Sam Altman declares. Why are we just letting these tech bros make these decisions for us? When did we all decide we don’t have any agency? https://t.co/C4ifCFYvwx — Amy Martz (@amyjo80) October 5, 2026

7. This is absurd. We should reject AI bots doing "bad things" so that some of the richest corporations in the world can get even richer. It's time to enforce the laws already on the books, regulate AI, and protect people from serious harm. https://t.co/D4G6rNKohU — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 5, 2026

8. He says it repeatedly: Accept some bad things will happen. I didn’t vote for this guy. Why does he get to make decisions that will change all our lives without our permission? He talks about “personal liberty” and “human agency.” But for who? https://t.co/NcD6IRkhTb — Brigid Bergin (@brigidbergin) October 5, 2026

10. I think I missed the part where we elected Sam Altman the God-King Emperor of deciding what costs are acceptable to impose on society https://t.co/S3mXf5X7h9 — Leah Greenberg says NO KINGS ❌👑 (@Leahgreenb) October 5, 2026