News AI sam altman

People aren’t exactly thrilled at billionaire tech bro Sam Altman telling them to accept ‘bad things’ for the sake of AI – 21 blunt clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 6th, 2026

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Sam Altman has been speaking to Politico for their technology briefing feature, Decoded. Tech reporter Brendan Bordelon asked the OpenAI CEO to explain what makes his company different from their rival Anthropic, and this was his response.

“Bad things”, eh, Sam? Such as?

Oh no.

Oh no!

OH NO!!

Understandably, people weren’t on board with Altman’s suggestion, which amounted to “Suck it up, losers. I need another mansion.”

This is what they had to say about it.

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